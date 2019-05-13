Singh and Walton pile on the runs for hosts

HURLEY ran out 29 run winners in their home friendly match with PINKNEYS GREEN on Sunday.

On winning the toss Mo Basharat opted to bat first as Mike Walton (50) and Clive Williams set about cautiously building a platform. The Pinkneys’ opening attack of Fuller and Heyes showed some initial rustiness but soon settled into a rhythm, making scoring difficult for the batsmen.

Hurley reached the drinks interval without too many alarms, although Williams was fortunate to be dropped at mid-off having mistimed a drive off Heyes.

The opening partnership had reached 82 in the 32nd over when Williams fell to Patel. The biggest cheer of the day came when Yasir Gul got off the mark to post his first run on the new scoreboard which he had sponsored. However Gul soon departed, playing all round a straight delivery from Patel, bringing Ravi Singh (56) to the middle.

While Walton continued to grind out his runs in familiar fashion before retiring having reached 50, Singh took the bowling apart, blasting 56 from 27 deliveries as Hurley looked to set a defendable total. The innings was declared at tea with the hosts having reached 175-5.

Patel and Tikoo opened the reply for the visitors against Dave Walton and Kuldeep Singh. Walton’s second over saw Patel driving into the safe hands of Joban Singh at mid-off.

Tikoo was unfortunate to top edge a delivery from Hassan Gul into his face and retired from the fray. Gul struck twice, having Ware caught close in by Ravi Singh and Nick Jones stumped. Walton then pitched a delivery to the outside leg and took the top of Freddie Avery’s off stump to reduce the visitors to 41-4.

Tikoo returned, now wearing a helmet, to join Dan Smith and the pair set about rebuilding the innings with a 55 run partnership. Just when it looked like Pinkneys were in the driving seat, a suicidal run from Smith led to him being run out by Akash Singh who calmly lobbed the ball to the keeper with Smith half way down the pitch having been sent back by his partner.

Tight bowling by Basharat and Ravi Singh kept up the pressure on the batsmen. Singh took a low catch at gully off Basharat to dismiss Heyes and the hosts sniffed a chance of victory with three more wickets needed.

Tikoo continued to play aggressively but this proved to be his downfall, trying to force the pace off Singh only to be cleaned up by the wily bowler. This proved to be the turning point, with 44 more runs needed from eight overs and only two wickets remaining, the hosts pressed for victory.

Basharat accounted for Harden and fittingly it was man of the match Ravi Singh who sealed the victory. Stubborn resistance from Cowley was ended when Singh beat his outside edge and Mike Walton gratefully removed the bails as the batsmen over balanced.