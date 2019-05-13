Clark’s century helps side get campaign off to winning start

WOODCOTE got their Premier Division season off to a good start with a 115 run win against visitors WOODLEY in their first-ever 80 overs win/lose format game last Saturday.

Jonny Clark hit a century while a hard-hitting half century from Stefan Gordon helped put the home side in control as the two shared a fourth wicket partnership worth 158. Woodley used eight bowlers and the eighth proved the most successful as Rizmy Nilamdeen finished with 5-43 and was twice on a hat-trick ball.

In reply, Woodley got off to a good start and were up with the required run-rate for the first 15 overs before Sam Tucker’s two wickets in one over removed the two openers and paved the way for a good spell from skipper James Worsfold who just missed out on a hat-trick with three wickets in four balls.

The bowlers were helped by some fine fielding which included two fine catches for Ben Danks, a run out from Jonny Clark and two catches for keeper, Ryan Lennard. Pete Roberts mopped up the tail taking 2-3.

Elsewhere in the division GORING went down to a 35 run defeat at home against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD.

Batting first the visitors put on 189-9 with Goring ending on 154-7 in reply.

In Division 1 Dom Hall (45) and Peter Lamsdale (43) were among the runs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds beat CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD 2nds by 45 runs.

The duo were aided by Daniel Watts (25) and Rob Simmons (21) in shepherding Peppard Stoke Row to a decent tally of 155-9 before dismissing the hosts for 110.

Despite captain Dan Finucane making 41, useful spells from skipper Rob Dyer (2-21) and Lamsdale (2-4) ensured the Crows could only fall short by 45 runs. U13 Connor Lamsdale also enacted two run outs and took 1-9 from his 4.3 overs to give Peppard Stoke Row the perfect start to the season.

A chanceless 136 not out from James Stoker helped KNOWL HILL to a 43-run victory at PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds in their Division 2 clash.

Despite South African Dion Sampson bagging 2-39, the visitors were able to rack up 258-3 in their 40 overs, Janajaka Abeysinghe adding 62 not out.

Hugh Asquith made a useful 42 in reply, but with the rate rising, Chard’s 44-ball 53 not out proved in vain as Peppard Stoke Row were bowled out for 215.

Elsewhere in the division newly-formed CHECKENDON 2nds picked up an impressive 179 run win at WOKINGHAM 6ths. Batting first Prashant Khare put on 107 not out for the visitors while Mayank Kedia hit 44 as Checkendon scored 298-7. In reply Wokingham were bowled out for 119 with Tushar Tyagi taking 5-11.