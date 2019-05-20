Monday, 20 May 2019

Visitors fail to get to grips with tricky wicket

ALL 22 wickets fell for under 200 runs at Oxford College on Sunday as GREYS GREEN lost out to hosts ISIS.

Greys’ opening bowlers made life difficult for the home side, for the bounce was inconsistent and the only batsmen to look assured was Simmonds, who top-scored with 23.

Wickets fell regularly throughout but the most economical bowler, Skilleter, went wicket-less. Jenkins, Ahmed and Shafqat were the main wicket-takers but the Isis total, 109 all out, seemed hard to defend.

However, defend it they did, as the wicket became even more variable and local knowledge proved valuable. Occupation wasn’t over-difficult but scoring was and only Ahmed and Skilleter were able to reach the long boundaries but that wasn’t enough to enable Greys Green to overtake what had seemed a straightforward target and they were all out for 87.

ISIS

M Stanbury, b Ahmed

6

L Bowles, b Jenkins

2

R Phibbs, lbw, b Jenkins

5

P Blackman, c Lambert, b Cusden

22

D Penhallurick, b Shafqat

6

J Ponsford, lbw, b Shafqat

12

P Devonport, run out

10

A Simmonds, b Cross

23

J Walters, not out

3

R Blatchford, b Jenkins

6

K Ponsford, b Ahmed

1

Extras

13

TOTAL

109

Best bowling: L Jenkins 3-16, B Ahmed 2-11, M Shafqat 2-26.

GREYS GREEN

M Shafqat, b J Ponsford

4

B Ahmed, c Bowles, b Simmonds

20

N Dennis, b J Ponsford

4

P Hoggart, b Blakeman

5

M Lambert, b J Ponsford

5

M Cusden, b Blakeman

4

M Skilleter, c Ponsford, b Walters

25

T Cross, b Blakeman

3

L Jenkins, not out

7

S Hunt, run out

0

B Skilleter, run out

0

Extras

10

TOTAL

87

Best bowling: J Ponsford 3-10, Blakeman 2-16.

