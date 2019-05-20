Final ball run out wins the day for Hambleden

HAMBLEDEN won their third match of the season at BRADENHAM on Sunday.

Batting first, Rosier and Bridges scored slowly on a soft wicket. Rosier fell to Alex Rae in the eighth over with the score on 11. Bradford joined Bridges but found every shot going straight to a fielder. The wicket of Bradford fell to Chignall with the score having crept up to 30 five overs later.

McDonough came to the crease and in 17 overs with a partnership of 98, he and Bridges turned the game around. When Bridges was caught at backward point on 74, a big score looked likely. Francis came in but was given lbw on 3 in the 33rd over.

Arnold joined McDonough, who was then stumped by keeper Paul Smith on 41 three overs later. Arnold was out for 0 in the next over, so it was left to Ottaway and Grant to add a further 16 runs, giving Hambleden a 162-6 off the 40 overs.

Bradenham faced some tight bowling in their innings. Grant had Hoddell caught behind by Bridges in the third over for 14 then bowled Sanders in the seventh on 8. However, Bradenham were scoring runs and were now 29-2.

Grant took his third wicket with the score on 52 when Bridges stumped Michael Johnston (8), returning figures of 3-33 off eight overs. Saint was unrewarded for his effort at the other end with 0-33 off his eight overs.

Bradenham were keeping up with the run rate of four an over as Bradford and Moore took over the bowling. Despite taking no wickets himself, Saint was instrumental in the wickets of Chignall (5) in the 21st over and, later in the 33rd over, Turner (13), catching both at mid-off, off the bowling of Moore (1-20 off four overs) and McDonough (2-26 off eight overs). McDonough’s second wicket was that of Alex Rae on 11, caught at mid-wicket by Ottaway.

At the other end Bradford was making runs difficult to come by for Bradenham and whittling away at their wickets. In his first over he had Ash out lbw on 10, then two overs later bowled out the resilient R Johnston on 27. At this point Bradenham were still on the required run rate needing 75 off 18 overs. In his final over the wicket of George Smith fell with George on 4, giving Bradford figures of 3-14 off eight overs.

With seven overs left and needing 44 runs to win, Bradenham had to rely on the calm, experienced heads of Paul Smith and Steve Rae. The pair batted through the remaining overs of McDonough and Ottaway (0-22 off four overs) until the final ball when Rae was run out, just 10 runs short of the target.