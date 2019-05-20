Basharat’s boundary wins the day for nine-man Hurley

HURLEY 2nds got their Division 2 campaign off to a fine start at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds.

Despite having just nine players the visitors ran out winners by eight wickets with Yasir Gul top scoring with 89.

Hurley were within minutes of conceding the game due to lack of players, before a few more were rounded up. By the time the match started two of these had dropped out and with one player still at work Hurley took to the field with eight players as the hosts opted to bat first.

Father and son opening partnership of Neil and Lochie Christopherson faced a twin spin attack of Nigel Haines and Hassan Gul. After two overs Hurley were boosted by the arrival of Mo Basharat to take their complement up to nine.

Neil Christopherson never looked comfortable against the spinners and it was no surprise when in the fourth over he edged Gul to slip where Raheem Dad held onto the catch.

James Woodhead joined Christopherson and the pair added 72 for the second wicket. The lack of fielders hampered the visitors with several aerial shots falling in to the plethora of gaps.

Skipper Steve Taylor replaced Gul and got the breakthrough as Woodhead sliced to Haines at gully. In his next over, Taylor dismissed Lewis.

Lochie reached50 before getting over ambitious, lofting Basharat down the ground into the safe hands of Taylor. The loss of wickets put the brakes on the run rate and Ollie Brunstrom’s miserly spell of five overs for nine runs was rewarded when he clean bowled Kenzie Christopherson.

The return of Gul proved to be vital as they picked up the last five wickets for only 59 runs. Gul was the star of the show picking up his first five wicket haul, thanks to catches by his father Yasir and skipper Taylor.

With Liam Cole struggling to find his line against the left handed Chris Judge, Haines returned and struck with his first delivery having the Penn and Tylers skipper caught by Taylor to see the hosts dismissed for 184 in 40.1 overs.

In reply Mike Walton and Yasir Gul set off at an impressive pace with Kenzie Christopherson bowling short deliveries which the batsmen cut and pulled to good effect. With his three overs costing 33 runs Christopherson was replaced by his younger brother Lochie who conceded only 11 from five overs.

The openers continued to push along at around five to six runs per over and reached the century partnership in the 18th over. Gul had a scare when on 40, initially given out caught behind but recalled by Penn and Tylers as the ball had flicked the pad rather than bat.

Hurley’s charge for victory was almost derailed by the weather. Rain forced the players off after 23 overs with 50 still needed for victory. When the players returned only 16 overs were left, still a comfortable target for the batsmen.

Nine more runs were added before another rain shower forced the players off the field. Hurley were left anxiously watching the sky as the rain clouds slowly cleared leaving 7.5 overs to score the remaining 41 runs.

Walton and Gul did not hang about and had took the score to 180 when Gul fell to Mark Woolley, pulling to Kenzie Christopherson at mid wicket. Brunstrom only managed a single before the pace of Kenzie proved too much for him.

A leg bye, and a single from Walton left only two more runs needed and Mo Basharat wasted no time, driving through the covers for a boundary to seal a win for the nine men.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2

N Chirstopherson, c Dad, b H Gul 4 L Chirstopherson, c Taylor, b Basharat 51 J Woodhead, c Haines, b Taylor 30 T Lewis, b Taylor 4 K Christopherson, b Brunstrom 31 T Bentley, c Y Gul, b H Gul 10 C Judge, c Taylor, b Haines 28 D Roscoe, st Walton, b H Gul 10 D Marriot, c Taylor, b H Gul 12 M Woolley, lbw, b Gul 0 M Judge, not out 1 Extras 3 — TOTAL 184

Best bowling: H Gul 5-54, S Taylor 2-38.

HURLEY 2