Beardall’s huge knock not enough as Astros claim draw

A HUGE unbeaten knock of 142 from Sam Beardall proved to be the difference between TURVILLE PARK and visitors HENLEY ASTROS last Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Astros opening bowlers Ian Rechner and Rowan Austin initially kept things tight, Austin removing Stockings with a darting in-swinger.

The change bowlers proved to be more profligate, with Beardall and Thornton punishing wayward deliveries with relish, Thornton falling short of his half century with a reaction catch by Sam Heaver from his own bowling.

Beardall was in particularly majestic form. While the Astros dropped a couple of chances, his innings was a display of clean and powerful hitting with some very stylish strokes. Having narrowly missed out on a century against the Astros last season, he made no mistake this time.

A sharp catch from Tom Bodeker removed the dangerous James Hunt, before Turville closed their innings on 269-4.

After tea, the Astros found batting very challenging against the nagging line and length of Nick Henry and Neil Runkel. Brandon Smith was unlucky to be run out from a direct hit by Hunt, and the hockey players always struggle against the traditional straight ball. Collapsing to 18-5, the situation looked bleak.

However, the middle order staged a remarkable recovery, led by Tom Bodeker. Bodeker played with great composure as well as flair, and staged a recovery with Ian Rechner before Rechner holed out.

Bodeker was joined by fellow debutant Josh Batty. Batty, playing his first game of adult cricket, relied on his remarkable eye and innate timing to build a century partnership with Bodeker.

Batty stroked the ball around with great joy for his first ever half century, enjoying every ball of his innings and showing that experience and practice are no substitute for unencumbered raw ability and enthusiasm.

Tight Turville bowling meant the target always looked very distant, and while Bodeker looked in imperious form for an undefeated 73, the Astros closed out for a hard-earned draw.

In four innings against the Astros in recent years, Beardall has shown remarkable form, notching up 340 runs at an average of 113.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, not out 142 D Stockings, b Austin 20 O Thornton, c & b Heaver 48 J Hunt, c Bodeker, b Maidlow 25 C Beardall, b Maidlow 11 Extras 23 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 269

HENLEY ASTROS