Monday, 20 May 2019

Big-hitting Jobe gets job done

CHECKENDON opening bowler Tony Breakspear defied the passage of time by bowling 12 overs unchanged and taking 5-10 as Sunday visitors HETAROI were bowled out for 125.

There were also three catches for wicket-keeper Jim Warren as the home team put in a convincing display in the field.

Warren then anchored the Checkendon reply with 48 not out in 54 balls before all rounder Sathia Jobe hit 35 runs in 19 balls, including two sixes and four fours, enabling the home team to reach their target in 23.3 overs.

CHECKENDON

N Thathapodi, c Warren, b Breakspear

25

D Freedman, b Breakspear

0

H Wilman, c Warren, b Breakspear

0

J Ball, lbw, b Jobe

28

W Ball, lbw, b Midha

8

A Chib, c Gray, b Breakspear

10

C Megone, c Warren, b Breakspear

0

J Abel, b Jobe

26

Andrews, not out

2

Matthews, lbw, b Jobe

5

Extras

21

TOTAL (9 wkts)

125

Best bowling: A Breakspear 5-10, S Jobe 3-26.

CHECKENDON

S Midha, lbw, b Abel

10

J Warren, not out

48

L Gray, b W Ball

8

R Dora, b W Ball

6

T Winter, st Thathapodi, b J Ball

2

S Jobe, c & b Willman

35

A Rangarajan, not out

9

Extras

9

TOTAL (5 wkts)

127

