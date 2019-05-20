Big-hitting Jobe gets job done

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
CHECKENDON opening bowler Tony Breakspear defied the passage of time by bowling 12 overs unchanged and taking 5-10 as Sunday visitors HETAROI were bowled out for 125.
There were also three catches for wicket-keeper Jim Warren as the home team put in a convincing display in the field.
Warren then anchored the Checkendon reply with 48 not out in 54 balls before all rounder Sathia Jobe hit 35 runs in 19 balls, including two sixes and four fours, enabling the home team to reach their target in 23.3 overs.
CHECKENDON
|
N Thathapodi, c Warren, b Breakspear
|
25
|
D Freedman, b Breakspear
|
0
|
H Wilman, c Warren, b Breakspear
|
0
|
J Ball, lbw, b Jobe
|
28
|
W Ball, lbw, b Midha
|
8
|
A Chib, c Gray, b Breakspear
|
10
|
C Megone, c Warren, b Breakspear
|
0
|
J Abel, b Jobe
|
26
|
Andrews, not out
|
2
|
Matthews, lbw, b Jobe
|
5
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
125
Best bowling: A Breakspear 5-10, S Jobe 3-26.
CHECKENDON
|
S Midha, lbw, b Abel
|
10
|
J Warren, not out
|
48
|
L Gray, b W Ball
|
8
|
R Dora, b W Ball
|
6
|
T Winter, st Thathapodi, b J Ball
|
2
|
S Jobe, c & b Willman
|
35
|
A Rangarajan, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
9
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
127
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say