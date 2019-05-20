Clarke top scores to help side claim comfortable win

HENLEY WOMEN ran out winners in their Ladies Super 8s clash with COOKHAM WOMEN at Harpsden on Sunday.

Henley skipper Rachel Andre, having won the toss, decided to bat first and Grace Jones — who had just returned that morning from a flight from Melbourne — and Ceski Clarke (25) took to the crease and dealt with the openers well.

Clarke found her stride quickly dispatching no fewer than five boundaries in her four overs scoring a total of 25 runs. Jones battled well and was unlucky to lose her wicket to a loopy one but finished her innings with a four into the covers.

Millie and Sarah Roberts, Jemma Swire Thompson and Keshni Malek ran well to help pick up runs despite some suffering from injuries. Roberts senior soon found the best way to deal with her injury was to hit the ball for four. Several wickets fell, mostly from some over eager backing up and by the time the last pair were heading out, Henley were on 272-6. Helen Webster (12) and Andre finished the innings as Henley posted 311-6.

Clarke opened with five runs going off her first over. Next up saw Roberts junior go for one, then Jones, just three and Malek for four. Malek also clean bowled her opponent with her fourth delivery of the day.

Roberts’ second over was rewarded with a wicket and at the half way point Cookham were 227-2.

The tight overs continued thanks to good fielding. Andre dived to get her body behind the ball and everyone was attacking the ball as it was hit towards them.

Andre bowled Cookham’s number eight in the 14th over and then went on to bowl a maiden in the last over to see Henley winners by 51 runs as the visitors ended on 260-3.