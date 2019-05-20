Woodcote are brought back down to earth

FOLLOWING an opening day win last week, WOODCOTE were brought down to earth with a bang as, after electing to bat first, they were bowled out by SHINFIELD in 30 overs without reaching three figures in their Premier Division clash on Saturday.

All looked well as Ryan Lennard and James Wheeler put on 50 for the first wicket, then came the slump with the other eight wickets falling for 46 runs.

All the Shinfield bowlers bowled well with Hassan Safdar taking 6-20 in seven overs.

If Shinfield expected an easy win, they were soon given a wake-up call as they found themselves 27-4 at tea. Paul Knox bowled a devastating opening spell in which he took 3-4 in eight overs.

In spite of tidy spells by Jonny Clark and Mark Pearson, Shinfield edged over the line in 32 overs to win by two wickets.

Skipper James Worsfold took four wickets, but on the day, his spell proved too expensive, and the result was also influenced by two dropped catches at a crucial stage.

WOODCOTE

R Lennard, c C Shukla, b Hafeez 28 J Wheeler, b Gandhi 23 P Knox, b Safdar 10 J Clark, c Gandhi, b Safdar 16 S Fuller, run out 10 M Pearson, b Safdar 0 P Roberts, lbw, b Safdar 0 S Bell, b Shukla 1 J Worsfold, b Safdar 0 B Danks, not out 1 R Patel, c & b Safdar 7 Extras 2 — TOTAL 98

SHINFIELD

M Page, lbw, b Knox 0 S Chodimella, lbw, b Knox 12 J Deshmukh, lbw, b Knox 11 A Rawal, lbw, b Pearson 1 M Naseer, c & b Worsfold 14 M Hafeez, lbw, b Worsfold 17 A Shukla, b Worsfold 16 L Sardar, c Lennard, b Worsfold 12 P Gandhi, not out 8 S Garg, not out 5 Extras 6 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 102

Best bowling: J Worsfold 4-50, P Knox 3-4.

Elsewhere in the division GORING went down to a 50 run defeat at home to WOODLEY. Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 152 with Parvesh Dabra taking 4-22. However, in reply Goring were bowled out for just 102 runs.

A dropped catch proved decisive as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds lost by 29 runs in their Division 1 clash at FARLEY HILL.

Having been given an early life, Akheesh Khokhar blasted 107 runs from just 59 balls before U15 James Watts restricted Farley Hill to 216-8 in their rain-reduced 35 overs.

Rob Simmons (58) continued his good early-season form and Watts senior chipped in with 43, but Peppard Stoke Row could not keep up with the rate and ended up closing on 187-6.

In Division 2 CHECKENDON went down to a 71 run defeat against EARLEY. Batting first Earley put on 160-3 before bowling Checkendon out for just 89 runs in reply.