Hancock and Franklin help Harpsden win derby clash

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S unveiling of their newly-renovated pavilion at Peppard Common hit a major curveball as they were destroyed by local rivals HARPSDEN by 163 runs last Saturday.

Having won the toss, the hosts asked the visitors — fresh from a 10-wicket romp against West Reading the week before — to bat, but Aussie Blake Hogan-Keogh (35) and Adam Birkett looked in good nick till they fell in the space of three balls to Sam Fooks (2-47).

Ben Hancock made a cultured 36 and with skipper Christian Whittaker posting 57 and Stefan Franklin blasting 44 not out very quickly, Harpsden reached 226-7 from their 45 overs, despite South African off-spinner Dion Sampson bagging 3-42 for Peppard Stoke Row.

The home side’s reply never really got going once Tom Hancock (4-21) got to work, his dismissals of the home side in the space of five balls proving decisive.

Incredibly the only home batsman who made double figures was Fooks (11 not out) and with Franklin (4-7) ripping through the lower order, Harpsden had put to bed the previous outing between the sides last season that finished in a draw.

Playing their first ever game in the Championship at home to fellow promoted side BALLINGER WAGGONERS, CHECKENDON were asked to bat first in damp conditions.

Regular opener John Acland-Hood showed the way to play by hitting a match defining 73 in two hours despite not being at his most fluent.

Experienced bowlers Nick Adams and Ian McIntyre made life difficult for all the batsmen as the home side were eventually dismissed for 152 in 41.2 overs.

Ballinger’s number four Will Smith stood out in their reply, making an accomplished 48 but once he was caught by Checkendon skipper Vikas Chib of the left arm spin of Mayak Kedia the odds slightly favoured the home side.

The visitors took the game to the wire but safe catching and consistent bowling gave Checkendon victory by seven runs with nine balls remaining.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, c Adams, b McIver 73 M Singh, c Smith, b F Clark 4 J Warren, b Adams 3 M Kedia, b Adams 2 A Tyagi, lbw,b Adams 21 V Chib, c Adams, b McIntyre 10 S Sundershaw, c McIntyre, b McIver 0 R Vedanthappa, b McIver 4 R Adigantla, not out 12 S Midha, run out 10 A Breakspear, b F Clark 1 Extras 12 — TOTAL 152

Best bowling: Adams 3-33.

BALLINGER WAGGONERS

S Clark, c Warren, b Breakspear 20 D Draper, lbw, b tyagi 2 M Tingey, b Tyagi 3 W Smith, c Chib, b Kedia 48 B Dugdale, c Tyagi, b Breakspear 2 A Thompson, b Kedia 15 R O’Reilly, c Vedanthappa, b Adigantla 8 R McIntyre, not out 16 F Clark, c Midha, b Kedia 2 I McIver, c Sundershaw, b Adigantla 1 N Adams, b Tyagi 0 Extras 28 — TOTAL 145

Best bowling: Tyagi 3-26, Kedia 3-35.