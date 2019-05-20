Janaka’s haul proves too much for Hurley

HURLEY went down to a 55 run defeat in their friendly match at HOLYPORT on Saturday.

With the hosts only having nine players, Yasir Gul was loaned out to even up the sides.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat. Joban Singh struck in the first over, taking a juggled return catch to dismiss Usman Gazi before a run had been scored.

Joban Singh could have had a second wicket in his next over when Janaka Ginige drove in the air to cover but Akash Singh failed to hold on. This proved to be a costly mistake as the hard hitting batsmen took full advantage of his good fortune, smashing 145 before retiring.

Hurley skipper Mo Basharat replaced Hassan Gul and picked up wickets in consecutive overs, bowling Yasir Gul and Danny Mumtaz. Peter Price joined Ginige in a partnership of 75 for the fourth wicket before Nigel Haines trapped Price lbw and had George Brockwell caught off the next delivery.

Ginige survived an appeal for a stumping off Sher Singh before retiring after the next delivery having scored 145 of his side’s 170 runs at that point. A wicket for Dave Walton and two for Ravi Singh wrapped up the Holyport innings for 186 with Tim Hayes out lbw.

The Hurley reply started slowly with Dave Walton and Jas Badh only managing 26 in nine overs before Walton, who had played and missed on numerous occasions, was put out of his misery when Tristan Head brought one back in to take the middle stump.

The Hurley innings never recovered from the slow start but an aggressive knock from Ravi Singh still gave them hopes of victory. However, Ravi Singh ran out of partners as the middle and lower order disappeared without making much impression on the score board.

Sher Singh at least reached double figures before Tim Hayes bowled him to claim his 1,000th first team wicket for Holyport. Nigel Haines put up some spirited resistance seeing Singh to his half century and giving Hurley hopes of pulling off an unlikely victory, but it was not to be as they were bowled out for 131 in the 34th over.

HOLYPORT

U Gazi, c & b J Singh 0 J Ginige, retired 145 Y Gul, b Basharat 5 D Mumtaz, b Basharat 1 P Price, lbw, b Haines 3 G Brockwell, c A Singh, b Haines 0 S Ginige, c Basharat, b Walton 5 T Head, c Basharat, b Singh 0 T Hayes, lbw, b R Singh 3 M Griffiths, not out 0 Extras 24 — TOTAL 186

Best bowling: M Basharat 2-18, N Haines 2-28, R Singh 2-32.

HURLEY

D Walton, b Head 4 J Badh, c S Ginige, b J Ginige 14 A Singh, c Hayes, b Head 2 H Gul, b J Ginige 2 R Singh, not out 69 J Singh, c Mumtaz, b Brockwell 0 S Singh, b Hayes 10 M Walton, lbw, b Hayes 2 M Basharat, lbw, b Gazi 1 N Haines, b D Mumtaz 5 Extras 22 — TOTAL 131

Best bowling: T Hayes 2-3, J Ginige 2-7, T Head 2-9.