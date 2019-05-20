Gul impresses with bat and ball for nine-man Hurley

HURLEY fell to an eight-wicket defeat against GREAT KINGSHILL in their opening Premiership 1 match of the season at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

This was largely a new-look team shorn of several regulars. In the equivalent match last year, Hurley lost by one wicket, but were victorious on the opening match at Shepherds Lane last season.

The hosts were invited to bat on a bright day cooled by a chilly breeze. Openers Kelvin Baillie and Vikram Bhagwani made steady progress until Bhagwani was caught at mid-wicket in the eighth over with the score on 22.

In the following over Luke Wright, bowling from the Lane end, pulled up with an injured knee and was helped off the field by team-mates. Cody Mongie helped add 39 for the second wicket until he was caught behind off a thin edge.

Captain Josh Cole helped raise the score to 93 but was caught at mid-off. Meanwhile square-shouldered Baillie batted well and was the fourth wicket to fall, being bowled off his pads, but scoring 78 out of 148 in 35 overs and producing big shots into and over Shepherds Lane.

The half hour before tea saw seven wickets falling inside seven overs for the addition of 16 runs. Henry Graham scored a useful 21 but was adjudged lbw, Mike Cole was caught behind and Jonathan Langlands’s enthusiasm for a second run was not reciprocrated by his partner and he was stranded mid-track.

The main beneficiary of Hurley’s collapse was Saminder Gunawardene, who bowled accurately and with a low trajectory to finish with a 6-21 haul. In his second spell he took five wickets for four runs in 22 balls.

After tea Henry Graham opened the bowling from the Farm end. Josh Cole endured a humbling opening over and replaced himself with Baillie. Graham got one to seam in and bowled Alex Hallatt with the first ball of the seventh over with the score on 25.

In the next over fury erupted as previous Hurley nemesis Mark MacKenzie-Crooks survived an appeal for a catch at second slip by Langlands. Mark and Nick Mitchell then added 89 in 22 overs, Graham and Joban Singh bowling lively spells with limited reward. Hurley received a boost in the 29th over when Bhagwani took a fine catch at deep square-leg off the first ball of Walton’s spell to dismiss Mitchell. After that Great Kingshill completed their run-chase in the evening sunshine.

HURLEY

K Baillie, b Gunawardene 78 V Bhagwani, c Dashwood, b Gunawardene 13 C Mongie, c Symons, b Free 18 J Cole, c Leigh, b Free 9 H Graham, lbw, b Gunawardene 21 A Singh, c Talmer, b Crangle 5 M Cole, c Symonds, b Gunawardene 0 J Singh, c Dashwood, b Gunawardene 0 J Badh, b Gunawardene 8 J Langlands, run out 0 D Walton, not out 0 Extras 12 — TOTAL 164

Best bowling: S Gunawardene 6-21, M Free 2-9.

GREAT KINGSHILL

M MacKenzie-Crooks, not out 49 A Hallatt, b H Graham 15 N Mitchell, c Bhagwani, b D Walton 59 A Dashwood, not out 29 Extras 16 — TOTAL (2 wkts) 168

HARPSDEN 2nds ran out winners in their opening Premiership 2 clash at home to LITTLE MARLOW.

With a score of 112-0 accumulated by Little Marlow after half of their allotted overs, it took the introduction of Gulfraz to capitalise on the economical bowling and pressure built by Dawson and Birkett with the new ball as Tinsley and Hassan were removed.

With some defiance shown by Islam, hitting a timely 40, Harpsden’s bowlers made inroads on a surface not suited to wicket taking.

Little Marlow were restricted from 206-5 to 221 all out thanks to the early breakthrough of Gulfraz, tight lines of J Brown and the death bowling of Birkett and Stevens.

The home side’s innings began true early-season fashion with Harpsden accelerating to 25-5 thanks to openers St Maur and Shahid. Smith sculpted an assured 44 to leave Harpsden with what looked at the time like a respectable score.

Brown had rotated the strike, combining regular singles with the occasional boundary. With Harpsden needing eight an over with just one wicket remaining for the final six overs, Birkett strode to the crease and with Brown reaching the final over needing 16 to win from the most unlikely of positions.

With a couple of singles followed by two colossal sixes Brown scored the winning single from the final ball of the game, with a calmly guided single down to third man to clinch the win.

LITTLE MARLOW

R Tinsley, c I Brown, b Gulfraz 43 U Hassan, lbw, b Gulfraz 64 A Sharif, c I Brown, b Gulfraz 4 F Hussain, c I Brown, b Stevens 29 M Yaqoob, c Neale, b J Brown 2 U Islam, b Birkett 40 R Sahahid, b Birkett 2 O Waqas, c I Brown, b Birkett 7 A St Maur, not out 3 H Dickinson, c Verry, b Stevens 0 H Shazad, st Stanley, b Stevens 0 Extras 27 — TOTAL 221

Best bowling: Sevens 3-17, Birkett 3-30, Gulfraz 3-46.

HARPSDEN 2nds

S Burgess, c Yaqoob, b St Maur 6 D Verry, run out 4 P Smith, c Sharif, b Islam 44 I Brown, c Yaqoob, b St Maur 0 T Stevens, lbw, b Shahid 0 S Gulfraz, c Hassan, b Shahid 0 J Brown, not out 77 W Neale, b Islam 19 J Stanley, b Hassan 18 T Dawson, b Sharif 3 R Birkett, not out 17 Extras 34 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 222

Elsewhere in the division visitors FRIETH lost out at HOLYPORT. The hosts, batting first, were all out for 195 but in reply Frieth collapsed to 149 all out.

HURLEY 2nds got their Division 2 campaign off to a fine start at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds. Despite having just nine players the visitors ran out winners by eight wickets with Yasir Gul top scoring with 89. Hurley were within minutes of conceding the game due to lack of players, before a few more were rounded up. By the time the match started two of these had dropped out and with one player still at work Hurley took to the field with eight players as the hosts opted to bat first.

Father and son opening partnership of Neil and Lochie Christopherson faced a twin spin attack of Nigel Haines and Hassan Gul. After two overs Hurley were boosted by the arrival of Mo Basharat to take their complement up to nine.

Neil Christopherson never looked comfortable against the spinners and it was no surprise when in the fourth over he edged Gul to slip where Raheem Dad held onto the catch.

James Woodhead joined Christopherson and the pair added 72 for the second wicket. The lack of fielders hampered the visitors with several aerial shots falling in to the plethora of gaps.

Skipper Steve Taylor replaced Gul and got the breakthrough as Woodhead sliced to Haines at gully. In his next over, Taylor dismissed Lewis.

Lochie reached 50 before getting over ambitious, lofting Basharat down the ground into the safe hands of Taylor. The loss of wickets put the brakes on the run rate and Ollie Brunstrom’s miserly spell of five overs for nine runs was rewarded when he clean bowled Kenzie Christopherson.

The return of Gul proved to be vital as they picked up the last five wickets for only 59 runs. Gul was the star of the show picking up his first five wicket haul, thanks to catches by his father Yasir and skipper Taylor.

With Liam Cole struggling to find his line against the left handed Chris Judge, Haines returned and struck with his first delivery having the Penn and Tylers skipper caught by Taylor to see the hosts dismissed for 184 in 40.1 overs.

In reply Mike Walton and Yasir Gul set off at an impressive pace with Kenzie Christopherson bowling short deliveries which the batsmen cut and pulled to good effect. With his three overs costing 33 runs Christopherson was replaced by his younger brother Lochie who conceded only 11 from five overs. The openers continued to push along at around five to six runs per over and reached the century partnership in the 18th over. Gul had a scare when on 40, initially given out caught behind but recalled by Penn and Tylers as the ball had flicked the pad rather than bat.

Hurley’s charge for victory was almost derailed by the weather. Rain forced the players off after 23 overs with 50 still needed for victory. When the players returned only 16 overs were left, still a comfortable target for the batsmen.

Nine more runs were added before another rain shower forced the players off the field. Hurley were left anxiously watching the sky as the rain clouds slowly cleared leaving 7.5 overs to score the remaining 41 runs.

Walton and Gul did not hang about and had took the score to 180 when Gul fell to Mark Woolley, pulling to Kenzie Christopherson at mid wicket. Brunstrom only managed a single before the pace of Kenzie proved too much for him.

A leg bye, and a single from Walton left only two more runs needed and Mo Basharat wasted no time, driving through the covers for a boundary to seal a win for the nine men.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds

N Christopherson, c Dad, b H Gul 4 L Christopherson, c Taylor b Basharat 51 J Woodhead, c Haines, b Taylor 30 T Lewis, b Taylor 4 K Christopherson, b Brunstrom 31 T Bentley, c Y Gul, b H Gul 10 C Judge, c Taylor, b Haines 28 D Roscoe, st Walton, b H Gul 10 D Marriot, c Taylor, b H Gul 12 M Woolley, lbw, b H Gul 0 M Judge, not out 1 Extras 3 — TOTAL 184

Best bowling: H Gul 5-54, STaylor 2-38.

