Dropped catch proves costly

PEPPARD STOKE ROW’S dreams of a potential Lord’s final were ended at the first hurdle when they lost by two wickets at home to WRAYSBURY in the first round of the National Village Cup on Sunday.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Andy Watts (50) looked in good form as he and Don Townsin put on 40 for the first wicket.

Upon the demise of Townsin, Fergus Nutt chanced his arm to help the hosts move the score along, and despite running out skipper Richard Ashton for 12, Nutt’s unbeaten 83 led the home side to a competitive score or 191-5 while also remarkably securing himself a fifth Best of the Week entry in amassing 346 undefeated runs for the home side so far this summer.

What followed was remarkable as a Wraysbury side whose top order should blast them through the Thames Valley League — having been put in Division 4b last summer they dropped just nine points from a rain-affected game — they crashed to 30-4 in the face of an outstanding spell from Scott Harris and Hamish Scott, Saturday Cookham Dean and Reading players as they are.

Dion Sampson (3-31) entered the attack to further reduce the visitors to 75-8, but with opener Stefan Grosvenor (90 not out) put down at first slip, an opportunity was missed, and Wraysbury took the honours at the end of a pulsating game by two wickets with eight balls to spare.