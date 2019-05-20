Smith’s seven-wicket haul helps side win first game of campaign

WARGRAVE lost their first ever top flight match on the opening day of the season at NORTH MAIDENHEAD’S Summerleaze Park last Saturday as they went down by seven wickets.

Last season’s Division 2B runners-up won the toss and elected to open the batting.

Wargrave found runs hard to come by as they ended their innings on 179-9 from their allotted 50 overs. Josh Sivier top scored with 27 while Neal Robinson chipped in with 24. Michale Holder, Salman Khalid, Ashera Mahavidanalage, Michael Cowdell and Mark Firth were the other batsmen to make double figures.

In reply North Maidenhead opener Faheem Quereshi hit an undefeated 103 runs as the hosts ran out winners on 180-3 off 44.4 overs. Mark Firth took all three wickets for the villagers.

In Division 2A KIDMORE END went down to a 10 run defeat against TRING PARK 2nds at Gallowstree Common.

Having won the toss Kidmore elected to field. With the pitch playing slowly yet not entirely consistently due to the inclement conditions earlier in the day, batting was a challenge.

The tall James Walker bowled accurately, as did debutant Peter Healy. Walker finished with figures of 10-6-13-1 whilst Healy picked up 4-28. Only three batsmen made double figures, Ambrose (11), Curry (15) and Orton (17 not out).

The innings was turgid as it took Kidmore End 37 overs to finish the innings for 85 and took the spin of Ashby 9-3-16-2 and craft of ul-Wahab 5-1-9-1, to get the job done.

Unfortunately for Kidmore End their response was lacklustre. Only two batsmen in the side managed to bat for more than 30 minutes and only two players made double figures.

The bowling of Nick Grant was impressive as he bowled with pace and accuracy as he finished on 6-23. He was well supported by accurate bowling from the other bowlers but Kidmore’s batsmen didn’t help themselves as they were bowled out for 75 runs. The bowling was not entirely penetrative as the Kidmore batting line up lost wickets too easily as they slipped to a disappointing 10 runs defeat.

HENLEY 2nds got their Division 2B campaign off to a winning start as they beat FLEET by 49 runs at the Brakspear Ground.

After losing the toss and being put into bat on a green wicket, Henley got off to a difficult start as the top and middle order struggled against some disciplined bowling, being reduced to 52-5.

However, a counter-attacking innings from Nathan Hopkins (81), ably supported by Rhodri Lewis (27) and Tom Codling, allowed Henley to reach a competitive 175 all out.

Henley struggled early on with the ball but a fortuitous run out at the non-striker’s end sparked a turnaround as exemplary spells from Lewis (3-20), Paul McCraw (1-33) and Codling (1-25) ended up making relatively light work of Fleet’s middle and lower order, as the visitors were bowled out for 126.

Hosts WARGRAVE 2nds ran out winners by three wickets in their home Division 4A clash with NORTH MAIDENHEAD 2nds.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first the visitors were bowled out for 130 with Martin Smith taking seven wickets for just 15 runs off 10 overs that included five maidens. Arul Appravoo and Sravan Konidena were the other two wicket takers for Wargrave with one other player being run out.

In reply Wargrave needed just 29 overs to reach their target as they reached 131-7 with Sam Warren top scoring with 36 while Joe Warren finished on 28 not out. Charlie Moss (15) and Daniel Davies (12) were the other two Wargrave batsmen that made double figure scores.

HENLEY 3rds triumphed in their Division 5B clash with BINFIELD 2nds at Nettlebed by one wicket. Henley won the toss and chose to bowl. Binfield batted well and were well set to achieve a large total with 180-1 from 33 overs. However, good spells from Taylor, Chappell and Wickramaratna stifled the run rate and with regular wickets falling, Binfield were restricted to 249-9 from their 45 overs.

In response Henley kept up with the required rate throughout, thanks to a 50 opening partnership from Saqib and Pattinson setting the platform. Saqib went on to score 95 off 51 balls in an innings that included 10 sixes. Regular wickets then lowered Henley's run rate, and at 201-9 with six overs remaining, it looked like the game was lost. Lubbock and Chappell batted well to bring the score required to 26 from three overs. Lubbock then hit three sixes and two fours in five balls to finish the game in style.

In Division 7A visitors WARGRAVE 3rds ran out winners by 54 runs at BINFIELD 3rds.

Having lost the toss Wargrave were put into bat first and were bowled out for 177 in 41 overs with T Sohi top scoring with 55.

In reply Binfield were all out for 123 runs with H Thomas taking 5-27 for Wargrave.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 2nds triumphed by six runs in a low scoring affair away at NEWBURY 2nds.

The wicket had been severely affected by the heavy midweek rain and unsurprisingly having lost the toss Kidmore were asked to bat first.

Kidmore’s established opening partnership of Chris Pigden and Mark New put on 21 for the first wicket before New was caught for 15, Tom Bodeker then joined Pigden and they added a further 33 until Bodeker was out first ball after the drinks interval for 15. Pigden was then out for 17 with the score on 56 and Kidmore found themselves three wickets down.

Only Matt Connor was able to provide any stability with 14 runs as the rest of Kidmore’s batsmen didn’t show the necessary application on a wicket which was offering assistance to the bowlers but was not unplayable as Kidmore slipped from 67-4 to 87 all out in the space of 10 overs as home bowlers Jack Hawkins and Rob Bartlett took six wickets between them. This left Newbury 45 overs to chase down a winning score of 88.

Kidmore made the perfect start to their bowling innings as Azhar Udeen dismissed skipper Simon Digweed for a duck with Nathan Ruegg also bowling well Kidmore soon had the home team on the run.

Newbury found themselves on 18-5 with Udeen and Ruegg sharing the wickets between them. Kidmore’s change bowlers Jonny Abbott and Tom Wilkinson both had a positive impact as they made run scoring difficult and Abbott got a wicket with his first ball and such was the pressure which was being exerted that Newbury slipped into further trouble at 35-8 and 88 seemed a long way off.

Newbury then had their only substantial partnership of the innings as Paul Monger and Rob Bartlett added 45 runs for the ninth wicket taking the hosts to within sight of victory until Abbott produced a near unplayable delivery which clean bowled Monger leaving Newbury on 81-9.

Nathan Ruegg then took just two balls to clean bowl Newbury number 11 Sam Middleton and leave Kidmore victorious by six runs.

KIDMORE END 3rds got their Division 9A campaign off to a losing start as they lost by 122 runs at STOKE GREEN 4ths.

The home side won the toss and despite a good opening spell from Paul Lawson and Alex Berry Stoke Green were able to start building an impressive total although at 60-3 the game was in the balance.

However, the home team’s middle order of Augi Kuthoken 67 from 59 balls, Arun Shankanlingham 42 from 48 balls and Mark Ward 51 not out from 30 balls pushed Stoke Green’s total to an imposing 258-6 from their 40 overs. Youngster George Batty bowled a good spell and picked up two wickets in the Stoke Green onslaught.

In reply Kidmore openers Todd Butler and Alex Berry made a steady start with both getting into double figures with 15 and 13 respectively but the rest of the visiting batsmen struggled to have any impact.

Kidmore End found themselves in trouble and it took a 73 run partnership between Peter Roseff who made a stylish 59 on debut and Batty with 15 to ensure that there was a sense of respectability to the visitors’ score but with their dismissals Kidmore slipped to 136 all out.

Elsewhere in the division the match between WARGRAVE 4ths and SLOUGH 6ths was cancelled.