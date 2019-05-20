Monday, 20 May 2019

Henley make cup progress

HENLEY got off to winning ways in their first game of the Royal London national one-day cup against fellow Home Counties Premier League side BANBURY at the Brakspear Ground on Sunday, writes Rick James.

Having won the toss on a beautiful day at Matson Drive, Banbury posted 266-4 off their allotted 40-overs. Skipper Lloyd Sabin (71), Joe White (99) and former Slough man Shahid Yousaf (61) all combined well on a good wicket to ensure Henley needed to go at over six an over from the start to claim victory.

Seamers Scriven, Wheeler and Jordan all bowled well whilst Ali Raja was the pick of the spinners, finishing with figures of 7-0-49-3 which included bowling at the death.

In response, Henley started aggressively as Rowe and Roberts played with intent and scored freely. Skipper Roberts’ departure just before drinks for 93 allowed Davies (35) and Scriven (65 not out) to combine and both continued to score fluently.

Although Davies’ departure brought about a slight hiccup and perhaps made the game a bit tighter than it ought to have been, Brock and Scriven brought the game home with composure and passed Banbury’s score with a few balls to spare.

Henley now face Middlesex side Stanmore (away) in the next round of the competition on June 9.

