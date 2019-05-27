Shepherds Lane youngsters lose out to Braywood development XI

A HURLEY DEVELOPMENT XI, made up of players from the U15s, U13s and U11s, lost out in a 25-overs home match with BRAYWOOD DEVELOPMENT XI at Shepherds Lane last Sunday.

The visitors, batting first, posted a score of 119-8 with Hassan top scoring on 31 not out and Finn chipping in with 15 in an innings that saw three of the visiting players run out.

In reply the home side were bowled out for 98 runs with Popat (26) and Giles (15) being top scorers for Hurley.