Ali’s knock wins day for Frieth

FREITH 2nds lead the way in Division 2 of the Mid Bucks League after running out winners at LEY HILL last Saturday.

Having won the toss, Frieth opted to bowl, and in a good team performance, restricted the hosts to 169-9. Vice captain Shuayb Karim was pick of the bowlers, picking up 5-25.

A rain interruption before Frieth started their run chase meant that their revised target was 128, and, despite a couple of setbacks, mature batting from captain Graham Swales, Taz Hussain and Sam Ali, who brought up his half century with the winning runs, saw Frieth home with more than five overs to spare.