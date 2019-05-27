Harris hits maiden century

IAN HARRIS struck his first ever PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS century and Jason Vaughan-Davies took a hat-trick en route to a five-wicket haul in their side’s 100 run win against PURLEY on Sunday.

Opening with his son Scott (50), the pair put on 107 to put the home side in control.

Useful contributions from Rob Preedy (37) and Vaughan-Davies (34) kept the momentum going as the Unicorns racked up an impressive 243-4 from their 35 overs, Harris retiring on a superb 100 with three overs of the innings remaining.

The Purley reply started in breath-taking fashion as Robbie Jeffrey smashed the ball to all parts in a stunning innings of 81.

Vaughan-Davies (5-30) turned the game, however, by accounting for the opener and then Sam Harlowe and George Wellsteed in consecutive balls to record a hat-trick on his first appearance at Peppard Common.

Despite a valiant effort from the Potters’ lower order – aided by a brace of catches thrown on the floor by Home Counties duo Chris Humphreys and Hamish Scott off captain Richard Ashton (2-12) — Purley could only reach 143 before they were dismissed, Alisdair Scott also bowling a tidy spell which went unrewarded.