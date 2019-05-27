Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tailenders hold out for draw

BBC CAVERSHAM won the toss and decided to field first in their home clash with EWELME AND BENSON at Woodcote.

Ewelme and Benson’s opening pair put on a solid start with Kitson scoring 18 before departing caught behind off A Williams whilst Hanson remained at the crease scoring 66 before getting caught out at mid-on by T Fitzgerald off S Jennings bowling.

With a strong start Ewelme and Benson were looking at a score of 200 plus runs but some good bowling from M Randall (5.4 overs, 5-9), S Jennings (3-55) and A Williams (2-27) restricted the visitors to 188 all out in 40 overs.

BBC Caversham’s batting begun in a familiar fashion with both opening batsmen falling early and those to follow also falling in quick succession.

The BBC were 38-5 after 17 overs and the chances of recovering were looking slim as Ewelme and Benson’s bowlers continued to capitalise on the situation, Pugh (3-12) and Rees (3-35).

By the 34th over BBC Caversham had fallen to 95-9, with one wicket in hand they would require another 94 runs from the remaining 11 overs or just survive for a draw.

Some sloppy fielding and several dropped catches from Ewelme and Benson allowed the remaining BBC pair to survive through to the end with S Townend (36 not out) and D Watkins (15 not out) at the crease. With a total of 143-9 BBC Caversham fell 46 runs short of victory but managed to secure a draw thanks to some missed opportunities by Ewelme and Benson’s fielders.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33