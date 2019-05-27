Ahmed takes his chances

GREYS GREEN ran out winners by 10 wickets in their first home match of the season against FAR FROM MCC on Sunday.

Ahmed and Shafqat opened the bowling for Greys and kept things tight, and the pressure told with Shorten and Howarth being caught while trying to boost the run-rate.

Turner had looked in ominous form hitting some crunching drives for his 18, and a fine catch by Ahmed put an end to what was promising to be a game-changing innings.

At 38-3 the rest of the Greys bowlers, backed up by the fielders, kept up the pressure and shared the wickets to eventually bowl out Far From MCC for 97. There was good fielding from Cross which led to a run out and good wicket-keeping by Mark Lambert.

Ahmed and Shafqat started in tentative style against some good disciplined bowling from Newman and Rundle, backed up with some good fielding. Ahmed was given a chance when he was dropped early in his innings and another when he was dropped later on, but made the most of his good fortune to score his first half century of the season, making 68, to see Greys home by 10 wickets.