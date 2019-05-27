Hambleden slip to last ball defeat

HAMBLEDEN went down to a 69-run defeat away at IBSTONE on Sunday in a 30 overs match.

Ibstone opened their innings against the bowling of James Grant and Sean Bradford. Grant took the first wicket in the third over, bowling out Jordan Lee for 6, with the total on 11. Liam Hester was joined by Andy Franklin and the pair began to build a partnership.

Grant (1-16) and Bradford (0-8) gave little away, but it took Nick Arnold (0-36) and Stu Mattingley (1-27) until the 21st over to finally take Hester’s wicket for 29 runs with an lbw to Mattingley. Ibstone were now on 84 with less than 10 overs remaining.

Ary Paul and Phil Rosier had the misfortune to bowl to two batsmen who were seeing every ball well. When Paul bowled Franklin in the final over on 89, Franklin’s partner, Ollie Hearnden, was on 25 and the partnership was worth 92. Adam North took one run from the last ball to set a target of 177 for Hambleden to chase.

After a short break, Phil Rosier and Chris Sanders came to the crease. Sanders was bowled on 3 in the fourth over and Rosier in the eighth on 20, both by Nikil (3-6). The next two overs saw the wickets of Grant and Bradford tumble for one run each to Ben Ball (1-28) and Nikil. Sam Francis and Ben Keene added another 13 runs before Keene was caught off Joe Grace (1-17), then Francis was bowled by North (1-10 ) in the next over.

With the score now 46-6, the run rate was up to around 10 per over. Matt Murton and Nick Arnold took the score to 75 by the 24th over, before Arnold was bowled by Hester, and Murton was caught off Hunt (1-23).

Mattingley and Paul made a valiant ninth wicket stand of 28 but Hester had Paul caught on 13, then bowled out last man Jamie Rizk with the last ball, to leave Hambleden all out on 108.