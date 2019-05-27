Festival of cricket at Brakspear Ground

HENLEY Cricket Club will be embracing the spirit of the ICC World Cup that starts in England on Thursday by hosting their own Festival of Cricket at the Brakspear ground on Sunday, June 2.

The ground will be open from 11am until dark and the club are hoping to attract a further 20 teams to make it up to 48 in the coming week.

The cricket will be played with soft balls and big hitting is encouraged although the organisers warn if you’re caught by a spectator you won’t be getting six runs, you will only get five.

The WI will be running a cake stand, there will be ice creams and some fairground attractions.

Henley chairman, Brian Kenworthy said: “It’s set to be a really fun day at the club with a standard format of cricket that means everyone can get involved” just as the ECB have directed.

Organiser Chris Benarr, added: “The format is really like beach cricket with each side batting for only six overs and really going for it. We have teams of just kids, or family teams, local businesses and sports clubs all chipping in to make up the tournament.

“Everyone will get two short games, which leaves plenty of time for a picnic, the barbecue or some of the other fun.”

The club is hoping to make this an annual event and to involve as much of the town as possible.

Anyone interested in entering a team or for further details should email henleycricketfestival@gmail.com