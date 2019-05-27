Junior coaching

TO mark the launch of their junior section, Frieth have committed to fund a day of coaching at Frieth CE School.

In a joint venture between the school and Future Legends Ltd, it is expected that every child in the school will benefit from some introduction to cricket coaching early next month.

This initiative coincides with the start of Frieth’s junior section on June 2, which will run on every Sunday until July 21 between 10.30am and noon. Sessions cost £5 per week or £2 each time to junior members.

For further details contact friethcricket@btinternet.com