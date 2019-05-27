Junior coaching

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
TO mark the launch of their junior section, Frieth have committed to fund a day of coaching at Frieth CE School.
In a joint venture between the school and Future Legends Ltd, it is expected that every child in the school will benefit from some introduction to cricket coaching early next month.
This initiative coincides with the start of Frieth’s junior section on June 2, which will run on every Sunday until July 21 between 10.30am and noon. Sessions cost £5 per week or £2 each time to junior members.
For further details contact friethcricket@btinternet.com
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say