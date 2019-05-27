Kedia shines with bat and ball as visitors triumph

HARPSDEN remain top of the Championship following last Saturday’s rain-affected home win against HOLMER GREEN.

Home skipper Whittaker won the toss and elected to bat on what appeared to be a flat deck in early season sunshine.

Harpsden openers Hogan-Keogh and Birkett started well, building a solid partnership early on. The pair saw off the new ball and began to increase the scoring rate as the opening partnership passed 50 for the third time in as many games.

Hogan-Keogh played a number of classy strokes square of the wicket before the Australian was eventually dismissed for 47 off the bowling of Iqbal.

Birkett was joined at the crease by Hancock and the new man at the crease set about dominating the second change bowling attack.

The second wicket partnership quickly passed 50 before Hancock was bowled for 44 by Gumb. Whittaker then played a couple of well struck drives over long on before departing for 11.

Stevens joined Birkett at the crease but the openers long standing vigil was ended as he was caught off the bowling of Iqbal for 75. Franklin and Stevens aimed to up the run rate but some tight bowling from Foster and Little made boundaries hard to come by. Harpsden ended the innings on 250-6 after their 45 overs.

The Holmer Green response got off to the worst possible start with Franklin producing a direct hit to run out Purkayastha with the opener not having faced a ball.

Harpsden openers Khaliq and Neale utilised the inclement weather to find considerable movement both through the air and off the pitch. The pair bowled well in tandem with Neale picking up the wickets of Foster and Weerakoon and Khaliq having Iqbal caught at point to leave the visitors 39-5.

A poor weather front then rolled which made play impossible for the rest of the day as both skippers agreed on the result and shook hands to leave Harpsden winners by 211 runs.

Tom Macdonald made a sensational return to the PEPPARD STOKE ROW ranks before their game at WEST READING was abandoned due to rain.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat at Reading University, but after losing openers Don Townsin and Dom Hall cheaply, they were wobbling at 35-2.

Macdonald, however, showed a calm head batting at number three as he caressed the ball all round the ground, striking an array of cover, straight and on drives while also sweeping effectively against the spinners.

Joined by captain Richard Ashton (52), the pair added 110 for the third wicket until the skipper was caught at long on off the left-arm spin of Usman Tariq.

Senthil Muniasamy struck a lofted off drive before edging Tariq behind from a ball which bounced more than expected, while Macdonald’s 103-ball innings ended at 91 when he hit a Harris Khan half-tracker straight to mid wicket. An innings which included 12 boundaries and a maximum deserved a century, but it was not to be.

Jamie Sharrock and Sam Fooks began to press the accelerator as Peppard Stoke Row reached 189-5 from 38.4 of their scheduled 45 overs, but the rain came in and failed to disperse leaving an intriguingly poised game a victim of the weather.

CHECKENDON openers John Acland-Hood and Manpreet Singh took a liking to the ground at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN, hitting 63 runs in the first 8.3 overs.

After both were dismissed at the same score, Jim Warren and Mayak Kedia consolidated before taking their partnership to 111. Mayak’s 92 included six sixes and six fours. The latter batsmen continued the assault, taking the total to 270 despite a remarkable spell of medium pace from occasional bowler Gareth Waite who finished with figures of 6-21.

The home team’s reply suffered a poor start with the loss of the first wicket without a run on the board and never really recovered. There was a determined 32 from opening batsman Chris Yates but the four Checkendon bowlers used all hit the right spot with Kedia again to the fore taking 5-15 with his left arm spin.

The visiting team’s outfield cricket was sharp once again as they eased to a 206 run victory.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, c Waite, b Biswaz 31 M Singh, c Marriott, b Kahlid 24 J Warren, c Marriott, b Biswaz 48 M Kedia, c N Barber, b Waite 92 A Tyagi, c Biswaz, b Waite 20 V Chib, b Waite 27 S Sarangi, b Wilson 2 R Vedanthappa, b Waite 10 R Adigantla, lbw, b Waite 1 A Rangarajan, not out 1 A Breakspear, lbw, b Waite 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL 270

Best bowling: G Waite 6-21.

PENN AND TYLERS GREEN

C Yates, c A-Hood, b Adigantla 32 R Biswaz, b Tyagi 0 R Dowding, lbw, b Breakspear 6 G Waite, lbw, b Breakspear 0 M Henderson, c Sarangi, b Kedia 5 D Marriott, st Warren, b Adigantla 6 K Christopherson, st Warren, b Kedia 2 H Barber, lbw, b Kedia 5 S Khalid, b Kedia 0 N Barber, b Kedia 0 J Wilson, not out 0 Extras 8 — TOTAL 64

Best bowling: M Kedia 5-15.