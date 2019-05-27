Australian’s four-wicket haul not enough for Peppard Stoke Row

WITHOUT six of their front-line players WOODCOTE proved no match for MORTIMER WEST END in their Premier Division clash last Saturday.

Only an heroic performance by skipper Jonny Clark could gave the visitors the slightest air of respectability. Clark came in at number four with the first two wickets down with no runs on the board and stayed undefeated for the rest of the innings while wickets fell around him.

The rest of the team could manage only four batting runs between them against the bowling of Nick Kingston and Andy Trott. In reply Mortimer West End made short work of the task, winning by nine wickets in only 12 overs.

WOODCOTE

JP Brouard, c Beale, b Trott 1 P Roberts, run out 0 R van Heerden, c Beale, b Trott 0 J Clark, not out 77 M Robertson, b Kingston 0 S Fuller, c Beale, b Kingston 0 B Danks, lbw, b Kingston 0 S Bell, b Singh 0 R Patel, run out 3 D Dudakia, c Singh, b Johnson 0 Extras 10 — TOTAL 91

MORTIMER WEST END

A Pewekar, c & b Patel 37 A Telford, not out 31 N Kingston, not out 13 Extras 12 — TOTAL (1 wkt) 93

Elsewhere in the division GORING slipped to their third successive loss as they went down to a 90 run defeat at SHINFIELD.

Batting first the hosts posted a score of 286-5 but in reply Goring were bowled out for 196 with Ollie Carrier top scoring with 65 not

out.

Adnan Raja struck a boundary-fuelled 103 not out before WEST READING 2nds game at PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ was abandoned due to a heavy downpour in

Division 1.

The opener provided a hefty chunk of Wests’ 232-4 in their 40 overs, Ian Jackson (2-57) the pick of the Peppard Stoke Row attack.

U17 Owen Simmons looked in fluent touch as he amassed 25 in the reply, only to fall as one of the three victims for Mohammed Asif

(3-17).

And with Peppard Stoke Row preparing to rebuild on 42-3 after 11 overs, the rain arrived to signal the end of the game.

Australian U15 leg spinner Grace Jones made a sensational start to her English summer with figures of 4-32, but it was not enough for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds as they went down by 17 runs at WELFORD PARK 2nds in Division 2.

A magnificent opening burst from Ruaridh Scott (3-31), aided by Jones’ efforts, reduced the hosts to 76-7 before Yasir Bandey

counter-attacked from number nine with an unbeaten 59 from 57 deliveries. Welford Park posted a competitive 165-8 from their 40 overs.

Peppard Stoke Row lost a couple of early wickets in reply, but Gerry Bacon (38) and Matt Ravden (35) had seemingly put them in command as they took the tally to

101-3.

However, a couple of good catches derailed the visitors, and they were ultimately dismissed for 148 with 15 balls of a topsy-turvey clash remaining.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds’ home match with MORTIMER WEST END 2nds was eventually abandoned due to rain.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 203 with Piyush Bedi top scoring with 89 and Sathia Jobe hitting 46. In reply Mortimer West End were on 63-0 when rain stopped play.