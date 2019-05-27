Ridgeway’s half century in vain as Hurley lose out

HURLEY went down to a 133 run Premiership 1 defeat at MONKS RISBOROUGH last Saturday.

The visitors, weakened by lack of availability, were put in the field by the home skipper. With four players still on their way to the ground the visitors started with seven men.

Veteran left arm spinner Phil Ridgeway opened the attack, bowling down the slope from the pavilion end. Despite the lack of fielders Ridgeway conceded just five runs from his first two

overs.

Josh Cole didn’t fare so well from the golf course end, going at a run a ball from his four overs. The breakthrough came when Mike Cole held on to a lofted shot off Ravi Singh at mid on.

By the 12th over Hurley were up to full strength in the field and Ridgeway and Singh put the brakes on the run rate. By the drinks break the hosts had reached 99-2 with Singh trapping Mohammed Amjad lbw.

Ridgeway was unfortunate not to pick up a wicket, with catches going down and an appeal for a stumping not given. Mike Cole was pressed into service bowling off-spin and after an over to find his range struck twice to remove Umar with a diving return catch and Mahmood caught in the covers.

Faizal Iqbal launched a blistering attack taking 25 off a Cole over before trying to hit Joban Singh out of the ground and falling lbw. Singh picked up 4-30 as the Monks Risborough innings finished on 237-9.

Persistent rain after tea spiced up the wicket and the Hurley batsmen struggled in the gloom with no site screens, collapsing to 5-5 with only Clive Williams and Manu Singh from the top five troubling the scorer.

Ravi Singh and Phil Ridgeway added some respectability to the score with a partnership of 42 for the seventh wicket. When Singh holed out off Mohammed Yasir Ridgeway continued to push on, reaching his half century and edging his side to three figures before Dave Walton was the last man to fall with the rain once again pouring down.

MONKS RISBOROUGH

B Khan, c M Cole, b R Singh 44 M Amjad, lbw, b R Singh 46 H Amjad, b R Singh 14 S Ul-Haq, b J Singh 34 A Umar, c & b M Cole 11 A Mahmood, c M Singh, b M Cole 2 F Iqbal, lbw, b J Singh 23 F Saab, not out 25 W Raja, b J Singh 12 M Yasir, c M Cole, b J Singh 7 J Iqbal, not out 4 Extras 15 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 237

Best bowling: J Singh 4-30, R Singh 3-52.

HURLEY

M Walton, b Mahmood 0 C Williams, lbw, b Iqbal 1 J Badh, c Umar, b Iqbal 0 M Singh, b Mahmood 4 J Cole, b Iqbal 0 R Singh, c Ul-Haq, b Yasir 20 A Singh, b Mahmood 1 P Ridgeway, not out 54 J Singh, c Iqbal, b Raja 5 M Cole, b Yasir 5 D Walton, c Iqbal, b Saab 3 Extras 11 — TOTAL 104

Best bowling: J Iqbal 3-17, A Mahmood 3-28, M Yasir 2-18.

FRIETH were left frustrated as rain prevented them from defending a 227 first inning total against EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD in their Premiership 2 clash.

A quickfire 70 (from 50 balls) and 49 not out (from 25) by Tanvir and Ramzan respectively built on the strong start by Frieth’s openers. Unfortunately rain set in over tea, and the points were shared.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds’ clash at WIDMER END ST MARGARETS was also abandoned.

Harpsden, playing their first ever league game against their opponents, lost the toss and were put into bat and managed to progress relatively untroubled to 47-1 through the controlled aggression of Ollie Brown and the stout defence of Govind Chand.

However, a suicidal second run by Ollie Brown triggered a Harpsden collapse and at 83-9 the visitors had lost eight wickets for 36 runs.

A late flurry from Rod Birkett and Tom Dawson saw Harpsden up to 95 before Dawson was caught behind. With only 96 to win Harpsden needed everything to be going with them to avoid defeat and although the bowlers toiled hard it was the weather that ultimately saved the visitors with Widmer End on 74-3 when heavy rain forced the abandonment.

HURLEY 2nds were awarded 30 points after PHOENIX OLD BOYS conceded the fixture. Hurley 2nds now lead Division 2.