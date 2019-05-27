Williams and Homewood guide Henley to victory

WARGRAVE slipped to their second defeat of the season as they went down by 52 runs in their first home Division 1 match of the campaign against GERRARDS CROSS last Saturday.

Batting first the visitors posted 240-8 off their 50 overs with David Cleary top scoring with 100 while Jack Clark took 3-26.

In reply Wargrave were in trouble early on as they lost both openers for just two runs. Ashera Mahavidanalage top scored with 42 runs but the hosts were dismissed for 188 in 42.3 overs.

In Division 2A the match between CHESHAM 2nds and KIDMORE END was abandoned due to rain.

Kidmore End won the toss and elected to bat on a green yet hard wicket. The openers Leach and Swart struggled as the ball moved far more than skipper Frost had anticipated when he chose to bat.

Within a handful of overs the score was 33-3 and despite a brief counter attack from Burnigham, things didn't improve much for the batting side as a good ball from Chesham skipper Alex Watson found his edge to be caught at third slip by Chris Royals. This left Kidmore 45-4 from just eight overs.

Frost then joined Zac Leonard at the crease and the pair restored things to a more sedate pace. Together the pair put on 65 runs, the majority of which came from the bat of Leonard (Frost contributed 11 to this partnership). Leonard timed the ball well and struck one mighty blow off of the spin of Hughes-D'aeth, which sailed out of the ground into an unsuspecting person’s back garden. When he fell, for 52 Kidmore were still in a vulnerable position.

A partnership between Frost and Fountain took Kidmore towards a reasonable total, if not a commanding one. Together they added 78 invaluable runs. Fountain batted patiently waiting for the bad ball, yet when it came he punished it ferociously, he had scored 42 when he was eventually bowled.

The final few wickets managed to add 35 more runs in the remaining six overs. Frost managed to score 58 not out from 109 balls and Peter Healy finished the innings with some lusty blows to score 10 not out. Kidmore End finished 223-9 from 50 overs.

As the batsmen walked off, there were a couple of specks of rain in the air. By the time they had taken their pads off a downpour occurred, the pitch became waterlogged in under half an hour and the rain did not abate as the game was abandoned.

HENLEY 2nds eased to a comfortable nine-wicket Division 2B win away at READING.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl, Henley produced a disciplined bowling performance from the outset. Despite a solid opening partnership from Chima (35) and Jheeta (38), the run rate rarely crept above three per over, and once the openers were dismissed off the bowling of the miserly Tom Codling (2-33), Rhodri Lewis (3-15) exploited the opening to remove the bulk of the middle order, and it was only resilient batting from Jones (22) and Malik (23 not out) that enabled Reading to reach a respectable 182-9 from their allocation.

In response, Matt Dalrymple started positively, finding the boundary with regularity against Reading's opening pair. After he was adjudged lbw on 30 the game was in the balance, but Michael Williams (81 not out) and Charlie Homewood (59 not out) put together a partnership that valued substance over style on a slow, turning wicket and against a strong Reading spin attack, with Williams scoring the winning runs in the 46th over to seal a decisive victory for Henley.

In Division 4A WARGRAVE 2nds ran out 32 run winners at NEWBURY.

Batting first Wargrave put on 186-9 before bowling the hosts out for 154 with Martin Smith taking 4-13.

HENLEY 3rds lost out by 134 runs in their Division 5B clash at EVERSLEY 2nds.

Despite being asked to bat first Eversley got off to a fast start, with both opening batsmen scoring freely early on.

The introduction of Chappell and Brown stemmed the flow of runs with Brown picking up her maiden third team wicket. A small rain delay after 28 overs signalled a change of intent from Eversley, as boundaries flowed and a number of catches were put down, with Eversley finishing on a well above par 241-6.

In response Henley’s two Reading University players Oldroyd and Blackaby batted well in the first 10 overs, but once these two were dismissed, none of the following batters reached double figures, with Henley limping to 105 all out.

KIDMORE END 2nds home Division 7A match with SLOUGH 5ths was eventually abandoned due to persistent rain.

Slough had won the toss and decided to bat but Andrew Thomsen and Nathan Ruegg bowled a good line and with just enough movement from the new ball had Slough in trouble at 15-3. It was left to the visiting middle order of Sudipto Basu 60, Hamzah Din 53 and Amit Wagh 60 not out to rebuild and put Slough into a better position at the end of their 45 overs than they had been after eight overs.

Kidmore’s bowlers stood up well to the test and in particular Thomsen with 3-46 from his 10 overs and AJ Raina with an economical 10 over spell in which he only conceded 26 runs ensured that Kidmore were in with a good chance of victory at the interval as Slough finished on 225-5.

Kidmore’s opening batsmen Chris Pigden and Mark New for the second time this season posted an opening partnership of 52 from 11 overs before the rain became heavy and persistent forcing the players from the field. Unfortunately, with the clock ticking time ran out and the match was abandoned with Pigden unbeaten on 7 and New 29 not out.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 3rds beat WOKINGHAM 4ths by two wickets.

Batting first Wokingham put on 202-9 with John Rimmer, Freddie Lanch and Christopher Hattey all taking two wickets each. In reply Wargrave put on 203-8 to win the match with Rob Jones top scoring with 47.

WARGRAVE 4ths ran out winners by six wickets in their Division 9A clash at SLOUGH 6ths.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 151 with Oliver Newton taking 4-13 and Kevin Rapley 3-29 for the visitors.

In reply Wargrave eased to victory as they hit 152-4 with Ken Clark top scoring with 39 not out.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 3rds forfeited their match with MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 4ths.