Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Harris and Ashton star in run chase

SATHEECH Elaganathan struck the winning runs as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS edged to a three-wicket win with just a ball to spare in their Sunday friendly at home to BRITWELL SALOME.

Elaganathan had earlier starred with the ball, taking 3-14 in an impressive eight-over opening effort.

Sam Kimber also burgled a wicket to leave the visitors reeling on 72-4, but that was the end of the success for the Unicorns as Harris Khurshi, 90 not out, and skipper Andrew Herrington, 50 not out, added 128 to help their side to a competitive 200-4 in their 35 overs.

The Unicorns lost Don Townsin early, but Ian Harris, 72 runs, and skipper Rich Ashton, 44 runs, put their side in command until the latter holed out to the long on boundary.

Rob Preedy came and went but useful contributions from Scott Harris and Fergus Nutt seemed to have the game safe.

However, their departure — Nutt for the first time this season at Peppard — caused a mini-collapse, only for Elaganathan and Adam Lotery to get their side over the line.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33