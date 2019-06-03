Knox and Wheeler steer side to friendly league victory

WOODCOTE beat CLIFTON HAMPDEN by eight wickets at home on Wednesday last week in the opening fixture of the South Oxfordshire Friendly League.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but lost two quick wickets to opening bowlers Paul Knox and Connor Mattimore.

Only one more wicket fell but the batsmen were unable to score easily, ending with a total of 137 from their 20 overs. Benson batted well for Clifton and carried his bat, finishing not out on 71, and was ably assisted at the crease by Clark before he was bowled for 31.

Knox was the pick of the Woodcote bowlers, claiming two wickets in his four-over spell, for the loss of 12 runs.

In reply, openers James Wheeler and Knox got the chase off to a flying start, putting on 84 runs for the first wicket. Knox was out first for 58 runs, while Wheeler remained unbeaten on 49 as Woodcote romped to victory in 16 overs.

Veteran Simon Fuller helped see his side over the line with 17 not out.

Elsewhere, MORETON beat RAF BENSON by seven runs.

The hosts made 149 for the loss of four wickets. In reply, Benson’s Andrews finished not out on 62 and Metcalfe was also not out on 48.

GORING lost to DORCHESTER by eight wickets. Having made 66-9, their opponents reached the total with the loss of two wickets while CHOLSEY beat WATLINGTON.

• The Woodcote CC Wednesday XI is wearing their new T20 kit, which is sponsored by The Red Lion pub, Aldridge’s Leather, Neil McDougall Plumbing and Dan Scott Electrical.