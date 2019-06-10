Monday, 10 June 2019

Villagers march on

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MIDWEEK advanced to the quarter-finals of the Reading League Cup with a 39-run victory at home to SHINFIELD on Tuesday of last week.

Jamie Sharrock (72 not out) and young Daniel Watts (28 not out) led Peppard Stoke Row to 160-3 before U14 James Watts (2-23) helped restrict the away side to 121-8 — the highlight being the relay catch eventually caught by Owen Simmons after he and Sharrock converged at deep mid wicket only for Sharrcok to flick the ball back inside when realising he would cross the rope.

