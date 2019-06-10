Paice and Dawson amongst wickets as visitors ease to comfortable victory

HURLEY slipped to defeat against DOWNLEY at Shepherd’s Lane in their fourth match of their Premiership 1 season on Saturday.

Owing to holidays and the absence of a second team fixture last time out, there were seven changes from the side that was victorious against Denham at the same venue on the previous weekend.

On this occasion Hurley were out-paced on the final run-in to leave Downley victorious by 29 runs.

Downley called correctly on a hot day and opted to bat. The visitors made a solid start against Kelvin Baillie and Gurden Sandli, and scored 53 until the opening partnership was broken by the former in the 13th over.

Stand-in captain Phil Ridgeway brought himself on for the 12th over and took the wicket of captain Martin Birkett at the half-way mark. It was a welcome return to Hurley to former players’ player Darryn Wright after several seasons away, and he took two wickets courtesy of a couple of catches.

Akash Singh kept wicket and took a catch and a stumping while Joe Graham helped himself to three wickets during the last 10 overs of the Downley innings. At 148-6, Hurley were in the game, but the last four Downley wickets added 79 in nine overs, and this ensured that the visitors set Hurley a tough target.

In reply Kelvin Baillie and Clive Williams also made a solid start, adding 46 for the first wicket until the latter was bowled. The tone of the Hurley innings was set by Usman Ali bowling from the Lane end, who conceded only five scoring shots and bowled four maidens in his first eight overs.

Undeterred, Baillie played another fine innings, this time completing a century which he brought up in the 39th over. Baillie found a willing partner in Joban Singh, who batted with intent, and the pair added 88 for the fifth wicket until Singh was dismissed.

Ridgeway joined Baillie at the crease with the score on 176 and he batted out the last six overs until he ran out of partners with victory seeming a tall order.

DOWNLEY

M Birkett, b Ridgeway 40 S Ahlawat, b Baillie 20 P Stone, c Singh, b Wright 12 U Ali, c Ridgeway, b Wright 12 R Ali, c Wright, b J Graham 7 I Ullah, c A Singh, b Ridgeway 14 A Brown, c Baillie, b J Graham 34 A Patel, st A Singh, b J Graham 32 P Spreckley, not out 22 C Guy, run out 5 H Ali, not out 5 Extras 24 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 227

HURLEY

K Baillie, b Patel 101 C Williams, b H Ali 10 R Singh, run out 4 N Singh, b Ullah 1 D Wright, b Ullah 12 J Singh, c R Ali, b Patel 43 P Ridgeway, not out 8 P Hinnell, b U Ali 3 G Sandli, c Ahlawat, b Patel 2 A Singh, b U Ali 0 J Graham, c Stone, b R Ali 1 Extras 8 — TOTAL 198

Best bowling: A Patel 3-46, U Ali 2-28, I Ullah 2-45.

HARPSDEN 2nds ran out winners in their Premiership 2 clash at BRAYWOOD 2nds.

On an unpredictable pitch, Harpsden batted first. After an early wicket for the home side, opener Ollie Brown produced a series of boundaries to lay a quick foundation for the visitors, before being caught lbw by a low ball for 25.

Samuel Imlay continued the pace with a fine 32 before being bowled by Shabaz Khan. The highlight and anchor of the Harpsden innings was a century from Duncan Verry, who guided Harpsden beyond the 200 mark, before being run out for 106. After the 45 overs, the away side ended on 232-6 on a tricky wicket.

With a healthy score to defend, Harpsden produced a fine bowling display, to dismiss Braywood for 126 with wickets being shared out amongst the team for a comfortable 106 run victory.

James Paice and Tom Dawson both claimed three wickets with figures of 3-33 and 3-23 respectively while opening bowler Ehtsham Iqbal finished with 2-26 and spinner Shazhad Gulfraz 2-15.

Elsewhere in the division FRIETH were unable to halt their losing streak as they went down by five wickets at home to WIDMER END.

In a low scoring affair, Frieth were bowled out for 83 as the batsmen struggled to read the pitch in the face of accurate bowling from the visitors.

Regardless of having a low score to defend, Frieth set about their task manfully and at one point had Widmer End on the ropes at 40-5. Unable to dismiss the opener, and with a lack of fortune with some airborne shots, Frieth eventually lost by and still wait for their first victory of the season.

HURLEY 2nds lost their Division 2 clash at HOLYPORT 2nds by four wickets.

On winning the toss, Hurley’s Steve Taylor had no hesitation on batting first on the hottest day of the year so far. Openers Mike Walton and Yasir Gul made slow progress against the Holyport opening attack of Ian Caskie and Charlie Ticehurst. The lack of pace in the pitch, coupled with prolific away swing from Caskie, made scoring difficult. The opening partnership reached 27 in the 10th over before Gul hung his bat out and edged Ticehurst to the keeper.

Raheem Dad joined Walton and the pair set about building a foundation for the Hurley innings with a determined partnership of 75 in 20 overs. With Walton playing the anchor roll, Dad fell for 38 trying to up the run rate.

With Fayyaz Kayani next in, Hurley were looking to the hard-hitting batsman to boost them to a good score and this looked to be on the cards as Kayani blasted 14 from nine deliveries before being bowled by Des Varney. Walton was run out one short of what would have been his second consecutive league 50 and Taylor was left to eke out what he could with the tail. Hassan Gul and Usman Ali got the final score up to 172-7.

The first ball of the Holyport reply saw Edwards survive an appeal for lbw from Kayani, a decision that would prove vital to the outcome of the match. Two balls later, Edwards was forced to retire hurt as consecutive deliveries from Kayani thudded into the batsman’s chest.

A wicket apiece for Kayani and Dad reduced the hosts to 29-2 after eight overs. Edwards returned to the action at the fall of the third wicket when Dave Clark was bowled by Taylor.

Gul then bowled Jonathan Ticehurst round his legs. At 60-4 Hurley sensed a chance of victory and the wicket of Archie Gadeke at 85-5 left the hosts still requiring 88 for the win.

A 50 run partnership between Thompson and Edwards shifted the balance in favour of Holyport before the return of Dad to bowl Thompson off his pads gave Hurley renewed hope. However, Des Varney had other ideas with a quick fire 25, he and Edwards saw Holyport home with 14 balls to spare.

HURLEY 2nds

M Walton, run out 49 Y Gul, c Thompson, b Ticehurst 22 R Dad, c Siddiqui, b Varney 38 F Kayani, b Varney 14 S Taylor, c Thompson, b Ticehurst 2 H Gul, not out 7 U Ali, run out 8 H Shezad, b Dawkins 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 172

Best bowling: D Varney 2-40.

HOLYPORT 2nds

P Edwards, not out 52 K Ticehurst, b Gul 30 K Dawkins, b Kayani 10 N Siddiqui, lbw, b Dad 1 D Clark, b Taylor 12 A Gadeke, c Kayani, b Gul 7 A Thompson, b Dad 28 D Varney, not out 25 Extras 9 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 174

Best bowling: H Gul 2-22, R Dad 2-50.