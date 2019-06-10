Dropped catch proves costly

VISITORS CRAZIES HILL ran out winners in their first match of the season at STONOR in Sunday in a 35 overs match.

Crazies Hill won the toss and elected to put Stonor into bat. Opening batsmen Ian Cripps and Jon Williams looked to give the home team a strong start but runs seemed hard to come by.

Cripps, who has been scoring well this season, wasn’t finding it easy to get the ball away and despite playing a couple of good shots for four, eventually fell lbw to Montgomery for 12.

Some useful off spin bowling from Tom Pritchard-Gordon saw off Jon Williams (10) and Noel Williams (21) before his quicker ball clean bowled Dave Connolly for a duck.

One of Stonor’s new recruits, Ross Ashcroft, came in at six and had a good go at the bowling attack, hooking a shot for six but eventually succumbed to Allen for 24.

The home side offered little more resistance and were ultimately skittled out for 131 inside 33 overs.

Pritchard-Gordon was the pick of the Crazies Hill bowlers with figures of 3-15, while Tett and Allen also bowled well, each with figures of 2-20.

Stonor lacked pace in their bowling attack but got off to a good start with stand-in skipper John Powell taking the wicket of opener Christianson for 3 thanks to a fine catch from Josh Batty at point.

The crucial moment of the match came when Crazies Hill number two batsmen, Simpson, was dropped first ball, as despite riding his luck a couple of times, he went on to hit an unbeaten 62. He was backed up by Tett (25) and Montgomery (21 not out).

Rowan Austin was the pick of the Stonor attack with figures of 3-30. John Powell finished on 1-23, while Charlie Yerburgh (1-34) came away with a wicket on his Stonor debut.

Crazies Hill ended up taking a comfortable five wicket victory in what was the first match of their season.