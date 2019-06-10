Legg hits century

WILL Legg made a sublime century and fellow youngster Fergus Nutt made 61 retired at Peppard Common as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS squeezed out a 17-run victory against THE FIDDLERS on Sunday.

Harry Jordan returned from university and made 18, and with Don Townsin adding 15 along with a series of extras, the Unicorns took control. This was furthered as Legg reached 102 featuring 13 boundaries and four maximums.

Despite the top three’s contribution and what came to follow, the Unicorns could have posted a measly and uncompetitive score were it not for Nutt’s knock, which included a quartet of fours and sixes in the space of just 23 balls. As it was they closed on 248-3 from 35 overs as those watching wondered how many could have been accumulated had Nutt not retired, with the Swansea University student having now recorded six entries in this year’s Henley Standard John Searby Trophy competition.

The Fiddlers reply began in sensational fashion as John Hewitt (66) blazed away, only for his opening partner Hamza Din to be trapped lbw by Satheech Elaganathan.

Hewitt was bowled by Humphreys and that dismissal turned the game as the former Oratory School left-arm spinner claimed 3-18 from 10 overs.

The Jordan trio of Alfie (2-61), Charlie (1-34) and Harry (2-36) rattled through the overs late on as The Fiddlers eventually fell to 231 all out with a ball remaining of their 40th over.