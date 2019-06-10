Dad shines as sides settle for draw

THE annual fixture between READING LAWYERS and HURLEY ended with honours even at Shepherds Lane on Sunday.

The visitors opted to bat first and with several players arriving late Hurley were forced to open the attack with the only two bowlers present, Raheem Dad and Hassan Gul.

It was young leg spinner Gul who got the early breakthrough dismissing both openers. Dad then chipped in with a couple of wickets courtesy of good catching by Sher Singh and Yasir Gul. From 41-4 Hoadley and Burrows Snr recovered to 88-5 when Burrows was bowled off his pads by Joban Singh. Will Lake helped Hoadley build a decent total before a spell of four wickets in five deliveries, including a hat-trick for Dad finished the innings on 174 all out.

In reply the Hurley innings stuttered from the off losing Yasir Gul in the second over. His son Hassan showed dogged determination but was eventually undone by the pace of De Wet.

The Lawyers’ wicket keeper Burrows had to leave the field after a top edge from Gul hit him in the head, causing a cut that required hospital treatment. After a 10-minute delay the match resumed with Hurley providing a couple of substitute fielders.

With none of the Hurley top seven batsmen reaching double figures the run chase was never really on as the hosts slumped to 42-7.

A spirited 50 from Sher Singh gave the hosts something to savour as the match finished under darkening skies with Hurley on 114- 8.

READING LAWYERS

M Burrows, lbw, b H Gul 11 M Banham, c S Singh, b H Gul 11 C De Wet, c Y Gul, b R Dad 10 N Hoadley, c Y Gul, b R Dad 66 C Meredith, c S Singh, b R Dad 2 N Burrows, b J Singh 23 W N-Lake, not out 37 A N-Lake, b R Dad 0 R Samdani, b R Dad 0 E Seymour, c Hu Gul, b R Dad 2 Extras 12 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 174

Best bowling: R Dad 6-46, H Gul 2-50.

HURLEY

Y Gul, b Samdani 5 H Gul, b C De Wet 4 S Hussain, st Burrows, b Samdani 8 R Singh, b C De Wet 3 J Badh, c Banham, b W N-Lake 0 A Singh, b W N-Lake 2 J Singh, b C De Wet 3 S Singh, not out 50 R Dad, c W N-Lake, b C De Wet 12 M Walton, not out 5 Extras 22 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 114

Best bowling: C De Wet 4-5, W N-Lake 2-17, R Samdani 2-25.