Upendra shines with bat and ball as visitors gain revenge

HIGHMOOR got their revenge for defeat against HAMBLEDEN earlier in the season as they ran out 134 run winners at the Dene on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, openers Shamil and Rohit began slowly against the tight bowling of Will Ottaway, who had Rohit caught on 3 at mid-wicket by Jamie Rizk in his second over.

Jack Moore had Shamil caught at point on 10 by Phil Rosier in his third over and when Pawan was caught on 13 by Rosier at point off Ottaway (2-21) in the ninth over, Highmoor were 39-3 and the prospects looked good for Hambleden. Pete Choules and Sri Harsha settled into a partnership lasting nine overs until Harsha was caught on 11 by a sliding Dan Reading at mid on, off Nick Arnold. Arnold (2-41) had Choules out lbw for 20 in his next over, with Highmoor now on 76-5.

Nufail and Upendra, who was batting with a broken finger, proceeded to build the partnership Highmoor needed, before Nufail was caught by Ottaway (now wicket-keeping) on 34 off Stu Mattingley (1-40).

Upendra finished on 43 not out as he gradually ran out of partners and overs. A Stephens was bowled by Sanders (1-24) on 4, Jack Stephens (0) was caught at slip by Arnold off Moore (2-37) and Les Wells was run out on 1 in the final over, leaving Highmoor on 172-9, supplemented by 33 extras.

Hambleden’s innings started with Phil Rosier and Sam Francis who were scoring off Jack Stephens (0-32) but were finding D Stephens (0-9 with four maidens) much tighter, and when Francis was bowled by Nufail (1-8) on 13, Hambleden were 62 from 18 overs.

Reading lasted six overs before he was bowled on 4 by Sri Harsha (1-23). Matt Murton (2) and Chris Sanders (0) fell in successive overs to Rohit (1-36) and Upendra.

Ottaway joined Rosier and began to build a partnership until the 35th over: at this point Upendra bowled him on 9, then had both Mattingley and Moore stumped by Shamil, leaving Hambleden reeling on 117-7. Arnold (3) and Rosier (85) survived the remaining overs to take the total to 134, a win for Highmoor by 38 runs.

Upendra was Highmoor’s star player on 43 not out and 4-20 , whilst Rosier shone for Hambleden on 85 not out and with two catches in the field.