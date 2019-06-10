Lambert in fine form

ON a vast, fast outfield, GREYS GREEN were handicapped by having only 10 players, which included just three bowlers in their friendly at PANGBOURNE on Sunday.

Pangbourne were restricted to 230-3 which, though still a big score, might be seen as only par in such conditions and included 25 wides.

The home side were indebted to the Kingstons, father and son, who scored 64 not out and 87 respectively while Ben Skilleter (1-15) took his maiden wicket, at the age of 13.

Hoggart bowled Houldey for 18 while the only other wicket to fall was T Kingston snapped up low in the covers, for 87.

In reply Greys Green were on 42-2 after 15 overs before Lambert walked to the crease and over the next 13 overs, Greys Green scored 113, of which Lambert made exactly 100, before being bowled by Booth.

Six sixes and 13 fours was Lambert’s boundary count, many of which were hit into the woods beyond in a century innings that came off just 45 deliveries. Dennis carried his bat for 35 and although still striving to win, Greys achieved a creditable draw, ending on 193-5.

PANGBOURNE

N Houldey, b Hoggart 18 D Lowe, b B Skilleter 25 J Kingston, not out 64 T Kingston, c Cusden, b M Skilleter 87 B Greenaway, not out 4 Extras 29 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 230

GREYS GREEN