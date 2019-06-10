Homewood top scores to help side get back to winning ways

WARGRAVE slipped to a narrow one-wicket defeat at home to BOYNE HILL in their Division 1 clash last Saturday in a match that could have gone either way.

The home side, having won the toss, elected to bat first and put on 261-7 with Michael Holder top scoring with 102 and Imran Malik chipping in with 95.

In reply Boyne Hill hit the winning runs with just one wicket and three balls of the match remaining to post a score of 264-9. Both Mark Firth and Jack Clark took three wickets each for the hosts.

In Division 2A KIDMORE END crashed to an eight wicket defeat away at KEW.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat in warm, dry conditions. However, Kidmore End did not bat well and were never in the game.

Kidron Thomas and Danish Zaman bowled well as they both picked up three wickets each and ripped out the heart of the batting line up. The only notable performance from the batting line up was Jake Leach who recorded his first league 50, playing some good drives and back foot shots, on his way to 52.

Kidmore were bowled out for just 130 from just under 33 overs.

In reply McDermott accumulated 37 from 81 balls, while Abbott blasted 46 from 39 balls. Their partnership was enough to see them home. Only Frost and Ashby applied any real pressure by bowling consistently.

HENLEY 2nds ran out winners by 95 runs at ALDERSHOT in their Division 2B clash.

On a hot day and a used wicket, Henley won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first.

Despite losing an early wicket, Matt Dalrymple (66) and Charlie Homewood (85) put on an 119-run partnership to forge a strong start, ably supported by some clean striking from Nathan Hopkins and Cameron Jacobsen to see Henley to a competitive total.

In reply, Aldershot never got going, with Simon Wheeler taking two early wickets and Freddy Loveland impressing with a miserly spell in the middle overs.

As the required rate climbed, first Jonny Trist (3-49) and then Nathan Hopkins benefited from some loose batting to secure a comfortable 95-run victory.

WARGRAVE 2nds moved to the top of Division 4A after beating BAGSHOT 2nds by two wickets.

Home side Bagshot, batting first, were bowled out for 198 with Joe Warren taking 3-27 for the visitors.

In reply Wargrave hit 199-8 with Will Allum top scoring with 67 and Joe Warren chipping in with 43.

In Division 5B HENLEY 3rds ran out 25 run winners against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 2nds at Nettlebed.

Henley won the toss and chose to bat first. A 75 run opening partnership from Thomas and Taylor set the platform for Buckle and Lubbock to up the run rate, scoring 90 runs in seven overs. Buckle scored 53 and Lubbock 64 from 29 balls as Henley finished on 233-6 from 45 overs.

In response Maidenhead and Bray lost regular wickets, Andy Chappell bowling particularly well for his four wicket haul as the visitors found themselves on 118-6 after 28 overs.

A fine batting display from Van Niekirk brought Maidenhead and Bray back into the game and with 50 runs needed from seven overs, the game was in the balance. Neville struck with three late wickets, including Van Niekirk, to seal a Henley victory by 25 runs.

KIDMORE END 2nds ran out winners by three wickets in their Division 7A clash with WOKINGHAM 4ths at Gallowstree Common.

At the toss Wokingham elected to bat and the visitors started with positive intent as an indifferent start from Nathan Ruegg and Jake Elliott saw Wokingham race to 46-1 from the first six overs. However, both managed to adjust their line and length and started to drag things back in favour of the home team as Elliott got Chris Simmonds out for 24 with a well taken catch from keeper Richard Frost.

The middle overs of the first innings saw Kidmore bowlers Phoebe Graham and Umer Farooqi applying pressure on the visiting batting line up as they were restricted to 50 runs from the 20 overs bowled between them both were well supported by some good ground fielding and catching as Graham’s 10 overs saw her take 1-22 and Farooqi 3-28 from his allocation. Wokingham’s innings never really gained momentum and from being in a position of strength at the start of the innings the visitors subsided from 150-5 to 185 all out in the final over of their innings with only Mo Gafoor for Wokingham showing any technique and application in making 40.

Kidmore’s reply was off to the worst possible start with captain Chris Pigden out for a duck in the first over courtesy of a leading edge leaving the home side 1-1. Kidmore End’s reply was dominated by a 112 run partnership between left handers Mark New and Tom Bodeker who consolidated and then put pressure onto the visiting bowlers and it was the introduction of Gafoor’s left arm spin which accounted for Bodeker for a well made 41, New was out for 69 from 80 balls with the score on 130 leaving Kidmore 56 to win.

Matt Connor (16) and David Eley (21) then used their experienced heads to guide Kidmore to 160 until they were both out in quick succession leaving Kidmore on 160-6 and then Kidmore slipped to 169-7.

However, the evergreen Paul Lawson took matters into his own hands with two clean strikes off consecutive balls which sailed over the sightscreen into the woods off opening bowler Charlie O’Brien in the 41st over and with three needed to win Graham showed her all round ability with a classy cover drive to see Kidmore to a three wicket victory in the 42nd over.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 3rds ran out 101 run winners at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds in a match that saw T Sohi top score with 130.

Batting first Wargrave posted 256 with Sohi hitting over the half the runs for his side and H Thomas chipping in with 51. In reply Maidenhead and Bray were bowled out for 155.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds beat WARGRAVE 4ths by 103 runs at Woodcote.

Kidmore started well as captain Todd Butler and Matt Stitt put on 138 for the first wicket before Stitt was out for 53, Butler went on to make a very good 79 until he was dismissed with the score on 171. Thereafter there were a few cameos from the Kidmore batsmen as they got themselves up to a competitive total from their 40 overs. Kidmore’s bowlers all performed well as they dismissed Wargrave for 109 in 22 overs with Hedley Ruegg’s off spin claiming 4-36, Assad Ul Haq’s medium dobbers 3-36 being the key contributors to Kidmore restricting Wargrave and with the score on 109 George Batty dismissed the last Wargrave batsman in the 22nd over.