Villagers bag home win thanks to Lennard’s undefeated knock

A MAGNIFIENT innings of 90 not out by WOODCOTE’S Ryan Lennard helped his side to a seven- wicket win at WELFORD PARK in last Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

An unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership worth 108 with Simon Fuller saw Woodcote to victory with four overs to spare. Earlier in the match Welford had batted well to pass the 200 mark in their 40 overs in spite of some tidy Woodcote bowling, most notably by Mark Pearson (2-18 in eight overs) and Paul Knox (1-16 in eight overs).

Welford scented victory when they removed openers, James Wheeler and Paul Knox, but then Lennard and Fuller batted well in spite of the best efforts of seven home bowlers.

Elsewhere in the division GORING remain winless this season after going down to a seven wicket defeat at STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL.

Batting first the visitors ended their allotted overs on 182-9 with Stephen Wincott top scoring with 69. In reply the home side posted 186-3 in 35.4 overs to win the match.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ captain Rob Dyer took the perfect fifer as his side edged out his former side WOODLEY 2nds by 12 runs in Division 1.

Peter Lamsdale (76) proved the cornerstone of the Peppard Stoke Row innings on his first trip to Woodford Park, and the visitors were able to post 184-6 in their 40 overs.

U16 Archie Malcolm took 2-34 with the new ball for the away side, but it was left to Dyer (5-31) to ensure the victory, the skipper claiming his five courtesy of dismissals bowled, caught behind, caught first slip, lbw and caught and bowled as Woodley were felled for 172 despite captain Pavan Nargund making an unbeaten 61.

Fresh from his club record-breaking six dismissals at the same venue last year, chairman Gerry Bacon took three catches, while having a couple of stumpings turned down.

Matt Ravden made his second consecutive half century but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds were edged out by EARLEY in their Division 2 clash.

Peppard Stoke Row crashed to 42-4 before Ravden (53) and Riaan Ackerman (37) rebuilt the innings.

U15 Nathan May kept up the charge with a spritely 23 as the hosts were bowled out for 164 with a ball remaining.

James Rowson (2-24) claimed a brace of wickets quickly in the Earley reply, albeit visiting skipper Gary Shacklady (59) anchored the reply well.

Pradeep Kumar (2-18) kept the pressure up along with captain Matt Kimber (2-30), but Venu Gudimetla proved the decisive factor as he smashed 47 not out from 21 balls to seal the game.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON 2nds ran out winners at home against READING LIONS.

Batting first the hosts put on 244-5 with Vikas Sharma top scoring with 93 and Piyush Bedi hitting 84.

In reply Reading Lions ended their allotted overs on 134-8. The wickets, which included two run outs, were shared out by Vikas Sharma (2-34), Kunal Mendiratta (2-37), Tushar Tyagi (1-23) and Sujit Hohite (1-59) with