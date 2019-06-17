Monday, 17 June 2019

Jobe’s half-century not enough for villagers

BATTING first in their 35 over friendly with CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Sunday, CHECKENDON posted a competitive total of 179.

John Acland-Hood narrowly missed a half century, falling for 47, but in-form all-rounder Sathia Jobe reached his thanks to a dropped catch which gave him his final single.

In the field the home team kept the pressure on the visiting batsmen thanks to intelligent bowling from Tony Breakspear, Alan Podolski, Jim Warren and Sunday skipper Sam Arrowsmith.

However, top batsman Dan Cartledge was the difference between the sides as he remained undefeated on 82. The visitors had only two wickets left and 2.4 overs to spare when the winning boundary was struck.

CHECKENDON

S Arrowsmith, c Sturgess, b Cartledge

11

J A-Hood, c Sussex, b Patridge

47

J Warren, c Sturgess, b E Emes

5

JWestcar, c Shaw, b Sturgess

26

A Podolski, b D Emes

6

S Jobe, not out

50

V Sharma, lbw, b Partridge

2

A Breakspear, not out

12

Extras

20

TOTAL (6 wkts)

179

CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD

J Reypert, b Podolski

1

C Emes, b Arrowsmith

25

D Shaw, c Westcar, b Breakspear

3

C Allwright, b Podolski

40

D Cartledge, not out

82

D Emes, b Podolski

2

J Sussex, c Podolski, b Breakspear

10

M Brundish, lbw, b Warren

1

J Scott, st Sharma, b Warren

1

D Sturgess, not out

2

Extras

14

TOTAL (8 wkts)

181

Best bowling: A Podolski 3-45.

