Jobe’s half-century not enough for villagers

Monday, 17 June 2019
BATTING first in their 35 over friendly with CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Sunday, CHECKENDON posted a competitive total of 179.
John Acland-Hood narrowly missed a half century, falling for 47, but in-form all-rounder Sathia Jobe reached his thanks to a dropped catch which gave him his final single.
In the field the home team kept the pressure on the visiting batsmen thanks to intelligent bowling from Tony Breakspear, Alan Podolski, Jim Warren and Sunday skipper Sam Arrowsmith.
However, top batsman Dan Cartledge was the difference between the sides as he remained undefeated on 82. The visitors had only two wickets left and 2.4 overs to spare when the winning boundary was struck.
CHECKENDON
|
S Arrowsmith, c Sturgess, b Cartledge
|
11
|
J A-Hood, c Sussex, b Patridge
|
47
|
J Warren, c Sturgess, b E Emes
|
5
|
JWestcar, c Shaw, b Sturgess
|
26
|
A Podolski, b D Emes
|
6
|
S Jobe, not out
|
50
|
V Sharma, lbw, b Partridge
|
2
|
A Breakspear, not out
|
12
|
Extras
|
20
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
179
CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD
|
J Reypert, b Podolski
|
1
|
C Emes, b Arrowsmith
|
25
|
D Shaw, c Westcar, b Breakspear
|
3
|
C Allwright, b Podolski
|
40
|
D Cartledge, not out
|
82
|
D Emes, b Podolski
|
2
|
J Sussex, c Podolski, b Breakspear
|
10
|
M Brundish, lbw, b Warren
|
1
|
J Scott, st Sharma, b Warren
|
1
|
D Sturgess, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL (8 wkts)
|
181
Best bowling: A Podolski 3-45.
