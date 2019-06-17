Opening batsman Kayani puts on Sunday best for hosts

A BLISTERING knock of 135 from Shoaib Kayani and a fine contribution from the Cole family in the field propelled HURLEY to a comfortable victory against visitors SONNING on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. An opening partnership of 71 between Pat Hinnell and Kayani set the platform for the innings. With neither opening bowler finding success, Hibberdine was replaced by Lilley and he dismissed Hinnell in the 17th over.

A brief stay at the crease from Yasir Gul was ended when he was stumped. Josh Cole found his scoring touch with 26 from 33 deliveries before lofting Dave to Naqi. Kayani reached his century off 111 balls before opening his shoulders adding a further 35 runs off 19 deliveries before being bowled by Dave leading to Hurley declaring on 224-4.

Hurley took to the field with nine men after the Guls left having received news of a family bereavement.

The Sonning reply got off to a disappointing start when Calhoum was bowled by Sher Khan in the second over. Despite struggling to find a consistent line, Khan’s occasional straight deliveries proved too good for the batsmen and Astwood soon followed at 47-2.

After five overs from Raheem Dad, Hurley turned to their spinners Dave Walton and Liam Cole. Walton struggled at first and the veteran Travers and Beniwal plundered runs until Travers slapped a full toss to Josh Cole in the covers.

Walton followed up with the wickets of Beniwal and Naqi thanks to sharp work by stand-in wicket keeper Mike Cole. The ever-improving Liam Cole plied his flighted off spin with good effect, combining with his father and brother Josh to take 4-44.

With Sonning nine wickets down and still requiring 71 for victory, Basharat returned for one over without success before re-introducing Khan to the attack who only needed one delivery to dismiss Sharon Fleming and seal victory.

HURLEY

S Kayani, b Dave 135 P Hinnell, c Dave, b Lilley 16 Y Gul, st Calhoum, b Dave 11 J Cole, c Naqi, b Dave 26 R Dad, not out 9 Extras 27 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 224

Best bowling: Dave 3-48.

SONNING

C Astwood, b Khan 22 M Calhoum, b Khan 2 B Travers, c J Cole, b Walton 42 J Beniwal, st M Cole, b Walton 31 S Naqi, c M Cole, b Walton 5 M Lilley, c M Cole, b L Cole 15 W Hibberdine, not out 18 Dave, st M Cole, b L Cole 1 A Fleming, b L Cole 4 IBlakeley, c J Cole, b L Cole 3 S Fleming, b Khan 4 Extras 23 — TOTAL 170

Best bowling: L Cole 4-44, S Khan 3-37, D Walton 3-39.