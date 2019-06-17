Richardson comes of age for visitors

THE visiting hockey players of HENLEY ASTROS opted to bowl first on a tricky wicket at STONOR on Sunday.

Tight bowling from openers Ian Rechner and Rowan Austin made scoring difficult for the home side, with Rechner bowling an aggressive line and length.

Both bowlers picked up wickets to reduce Stonor to 23-3, Austin clean bowling Stonor captain Marc Lovatt after deceiving him with a straight ball.

John Powell and Ed Earl patiently rebuilt, but there was no respite for Stonor as the dangerous Richard Woolfrey replaced Rechner, Woolfrey taking three wickets in an over to leave Stonor at 60-6.

Earl was run out following some sharp fielding from Sam Heaver, though some clean striking from Mark Tinsey and Oli Kavanagh added some valuable runs against the change bowlers, before Austin and Rechner returned to wrap up the innings.

The Astros’ response soon faltered, with pace bowling from Oli Kavanagh and Earl keeping runs at bay and taking key wickets to leave the visitors at 30-3. However 16-year-old Marcus Richardson showed maturity in anchoring the innings, with a display of patience, style and some fine shots to score his first Astros half century.

After Jeff Goseph was bowled by Powell, Richardson was joined by Heaver who launched into some powerful hitting for his own unbeaten 50 — scoring six successive boundaries in a single over — in a 90-run partnership to take the Astros to victory.

STONOR

I Crips, b Rechner 0 J Powell, b Woolfrey 21 N Williams, b Rechner 18 M Lovatt, b Austin 1 E Earl, run out 27 N Horne, lbw, b Woolfrey 0 S Collings, b Woolfrey 0 M Tinsey, b Austin 45 O Kavanagh, c Rechner, b R Nicholson 17 R Hunt, c Joseph, b Austin 3 C Kavanagh, not out 0 Extras 15 — TOTAL 146

Best bowling: R Woolfrey 3-8, R Austin 3-19, I Rechner 2-16.

HENLEY ASTROS

I Rechner, c Williams, b O Kavanagh 4 T Bodeker, b Earl 0 J Williams, c Horne, b O Kavanagh 1 M Richardson, not out 52 J Goseph, b Powell 11 S Heaver, not out 58 Extras 21 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 147

Best bowling: O Kavanagh 2-34.