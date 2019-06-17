Big-hitting Babbs hits winning runs

GREYS GREEN ran out winners in their 35 overs match at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE on Sunday in a match played on a vast, dry outfield that made fielding a tricky task.

Twyford finished their 35 overs allocation on 172-7 which proved to be a well under-par score. It didn’t help when Powell was run out by Hoggart in the first over and Schofield was caught at mid-wicket, in the second.

However, from 3-2, Fritz and captain Teal effected a good recovery, before Teal was caught behind off Babbs. Fritz continued positively and aided by Fort and Walkland seemed to be forging a more daunting total but a steady spell by Skilleter and the return of Ahmed kept Twyford’s total within reach.

Greys Green lost Ahmed, unluckily bowled off his back leg, at seven but Shafqat and Babbs made steady progress in the face of some testing bowling by Hackett, Beamish and Fritz who, all, on another day may have gained greater reward for their efforts. Babbs was playing shots, all round the wicket with several back-foot drives, straight and through the covers. Shafqat was starting to be more expansive, until he top-edged an attempted pull onto his forehead and had to retire, hurt.

Lambert continued as he left off from the previous week’s century, until he ran himself out for 44 rapid-fire, boundary-filled runs. Joined by Skilleter Babbs saw the job through, ending undefeated for 76, with more than four overs remaining.

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE

S Fritz, c Ahmed, b Skilleter 64 T Powell, run out 0 P Schofield, c Cusden, b Davies 3 M Teal, c Lambert, b Babbs 41 H Fort, st Lambert, b Hesom 17 S Walkland, c & b Ahmed 20 T Hogarth, b Shafqat 7 J Low, not out 5 Extras 17 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 172

Best bowling: B Ahmed 2-24.

GREYS GREEN