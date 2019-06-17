Frost takes hat-trick in six-wicket haul

KIDMORE END ran out winners in their first Sunday away match of the season at THEALE AND TILEHURST last weekend.

Leach won the toss and decided to bat. Openers Nathan Ruegg and Callum Driscoll blunted the new ball on a pitch with variable bounce where runs were hard to come by with the outfield particularly long and slow square of the wicket.

The Theale bowlers of Coker and Stroud bowled accurately, hardly giving the batsman loose deliveries. Stroud finished with figures of 1-36 of eight while Coker finished with 0-52 of his eight.

The pair had put on 59 before Ruegg was dismissed for 20, his innings highlighted by cover drives. Thomas Wilkinson joined Bieber at the wicket. Bieber continued striking the ball to the fence regularly through the off side with cover drives and cut strokes which raced away.

The pair continued to keep the score board ticking over and the highlight of the partnership was a six which Wilkinson hit along the ground — two runs followed by four overthrows.

The pair negotiated the final overs of T Whites spell and milked the bowling of Patel. Driscoll’s innings came to an end for 72 as he tried to press on the scoring rate as he was bowled by S Patel.

Wilkinson departed soon after for 24 after picking the fielder at deep midwicket. Leach hit two massive sixes in his cameo of 15. This meant Kidmore were 158-4 after 35 overs when Leonard joined Reinardt Swart at the crease. The pair bludgeoned the ball to the shorter straight boundaries in an onslaught which took the score up to 244 after 40 overs. Swart finished on 41 not out while Leonard hit 43 not out.

After tea Leonard and Tank took the new ball as Naisbitt and White faced up to them. Wilkinson bowled two maidens in his first four overs as he finished with figures of 0-48 off six overs.

Leonard trapped Naisbitt lbw for 9 before a partnership between White and Shepard followed. Shepard’s innings, despite being a short stay for 14, worried the Kidmore bowlers as it was clear from the way he timed the ball that he could take the game away from them. He was caught smartly by Wilkinson off the bowling of Leonard, 2-28 off eight overs with one maiden.

White continued to be the rock of the home side’s innings as he managed to negotiate the bowling of spin twins Malcom Wilkinson and James Lavers.

White in partnership with Cooper kept Theale and Tilehurst in the game with aggressive running and punishing of the bad ball. Lavers dismissed White as he tried to up the scoring rate, as he hit 73.

Both bowlers bowled accurately and created chances with Wilkinson 0-22 off four overs, Lavers 1-38 off six.

The partnership between Why and Dimmack kept Theale and Tilehurst in touching distance of the ever increasing run rate, with the pair hitting the boundary.

Tight bowling at the death from Assad meant the rate increased further, he got a wicket and finished with figures of 1-44 off his eight overs.

Frost destroyed any hope that the home team had of a win. He bowled six overs tightly before going on a wicket rampage taking five wickets in his last two overs including a hat trick as the lower order was blown away. Frost, who clean bowled five of his victims, finished with figures of 6-38 off eight overs. The home side finished on 219 all out.