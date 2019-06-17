Watts hits memorable innings

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS’ U14 James Watts made his maiden half century to help his side to a 74 run win at FALKLAND on Sunday.

Just two weeks after his elder brother Daniel had scored his first century, youngster James also put his nervously-watching father Andy through the wringer before posting the milestone.

The Unicorns had started in explosive fashion with Jason Vaughan-Davies hammering the ball to all parts in his 83, like Watts also making his first 50 for the club.

Fergus Nutt continued his sublime form as Watts entered at five and raced to a 52 before being bowled.

Nutt retired on 103 as the Unicorns totalled a huge 294-3 in their 35 overs on a magnificent wicket.

Falkland started well with skipper Martin Coupar blasting 61 at a rapid rate, receiving useful support from young opener Lewis Denison-Smith as they brought up the 100 in just the 14th over.

The departure of Coupar — caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary off the bowling of Chris Humphreys — proved costly for the home side, and the introduction of Unicorns captain Richard Ashton furthered their demise.

He rolled back the years with a fine spell of spin bowling, varying his flight and pace masterfully to end with 3-22 and what could have been his first fifor in 15 years were it not for Andy Watts missing three stumpings.

Falkland battled hard, but were eventually restricted to 220-6 in reply.