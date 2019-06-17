BBC out of tune on travels

BBC CAVERSHAM slipped to a 66 run defeat at PURLEY on Sunday.

Batting first, the home side’s opening pair started slowly with the bowlers keeping the runs in check and building pressure on the batsmen to score.

The wickets began to fall as the hosts tried to quicken their scoring, they fell to 23-2 after 10 overs. Purley fought back, putting on a good display of batting with R Clarke (95) and S Harlowe (30) forming a 100 partnership pushing their team on to 125 before it was broken.

Following the century partnership the BBC bowlers regained a bit of control, taking several wickets — S Jennings (52-2), S Fitzgerald (37-1), A Williams ( 14-1), D Dudakia (39-1), S Verma (32-1). A final push from J Hinds (34 not out ) moved Purley’s total onto 201-6 off their 40 overs.

BBC Caversham’s chase started with a lot of promise with both batsmen T Fitzgerald (26) and S Townend (22) hitting some striking boundaries but some sharp bowling and poor shot choice saw the visitors fall to 64-5 from 19 overs.

A stand from S Jennings (31) and another from D Watkins (18) was all the visitors could muster getting toppled by the Purley bowlers for 136 all out.