Harpsden take advantage of drop catch to win match

LEAGUE leaders HARPSDEN maintained their 100 per cent record after running out winners by just one wicket at LEY HILL last Saturday in their final win/loss fixture of the season.

Harpsden skipper Christian Whittaker won the toss and elected to bowl on a damp morning where conditions looked to favour the bowlers.

The innings got off to a steady start with the home openers digging in early on against the bowling of Ed Birkett and Will Neale.

Lee Hill’s opening pair of Moultrie-Ford and Peterson saw off the openers and began to move the score along steadily, taking advantage of a very short boundary on one side and punishing anything loose.

Stef Franklin and Abdul Khaliq were introduced to the attack and continued to keep the run rate down as the home side made it to drinks at 87- 0.

The openers began to look to up the rate as they brought up the 100 partnership in the 30th over. Harpsden needed to create something in the field and they found it came courtesy of Whittaker, the captain finding a direct hit run out in the covers to dismiss Peterson for 59.

Moultrie-Smith then began to push the rate and was ably assisted by Norton (19) and then Bush (13). The opener played a number of classy shots on his way to bringing up his 100 in the 42nd over. This combined with a few lusty blows from Chamberlain (20 not out) at the end saw Lee Hill end up on 256-3 from their 45 overs. The Harpsden response began well with Blade Hogan-Keogh and Adam Birkett continuing their good form as an opening partnership. The pair played a number of classy strokes early on and the score raced past 50 for the first wicket.

The partnership was not to last long after this as Adam Birkett was caught for 17. Ben Hancock came and went soon after for 11 and Whittaker joined Hogan- Keogh with the score on 85-2.

The skipper got off to a rapid start and built a good partnership before Hogan-Keogh departed for 64. The innings then suffered a clatter of wickets as Will Stevens and Sasha Burgess were both dismissed for single figure scores.

Franklin joined his skipper at the crease and the pair set about rebuilding the innings, dismissing anything loose and pushing the scoring rate along at a rate of knots. The pair put on 71 before Franklin snicked off to Chamberlain for 28 as Harpsden made it to 185-6.

Micky Malloy continued the innings in a similar vein before being caught for 23. The home team then got back into the game as Neale was dismissed for a golden duck and hopes for the visiting side seemed to wane as Whittaker was caught for a decisive 79.

With the score at 233-9 Ed Birkett and Khaliq required 24 for the win. The pair batted with a calmness that belied the situation and Harpsden found themselves requiring two runs to win before Khaliq ballooned a catch up to mid-on. The fielder underneath it was victim to the pressure of the situation and missed the chance to win the game for the home side as the pair raced through for a single.

Birkett then dismissed the next ball for four to see the visitors squeak home in a thrilling encounter.

A remarkable bowling display from PEPPARD STOKE ROW resulted in their first win of the season at the fifth time of asking following a 39-run success at BRAYWOOD.

On a track which displayed variable bounce from the outset, Andy Watts and Rob Simmons dug in after Peppard Stoke Row lost the toss and were asked to bat, the latter the first to fall to Kamran Hafeez with the score on 21.

Watts made 21 before he fell to Attiq Uddin — the second batsman in a row to fall bowled on an afternoon where the bails were removed from the stumps due to the heavy winds.

The Peppard Stoke Row middle order came and went in rapid succession to collapse to 57-7, only for the irrepressible Jamie Sharrock to be joined by Michael Chard.

The latter played the supporting role as Sharrock proved a class apart in making 57 on a difficult wicket, helping his side post 122.

Sam Fooks struck with the fourth ball of the Braywood reply and with U18 Alfie Burnett (3-11) bowling the spell of his life from the other end, the hosts collapsed to 30-4.

Fooks bowled 13 overs off the reel in claiming 4-48, and with Sharrock (2-16) completing a man-of-the-match display, the final rites were delivered by Dion Sampson who trapped Ahsan Malik lbw to leave the home side 83 all out.

CHECKENDON inserted visitors HOLMER GREEN on a drying pitch and restricted them to 168 all out in the final over.

Pras Weerakoon top scored with 33 off 79 balls in the face of economical bowling particularly from opener Tony Breakspear and left arm spinner Mayak Kedia.

This appeared to be a modest total but the Holmer Green bowling proved to be even more restrictive as the Checkendon batting failed to adapt to the conditions.

Manpreet Singh hit 35 including six fours but the flighted spin of Jake Gumb brought him 4-27 of which three were stumpings for keeper Richie Wallace.

The home team only just reached three figures as the visitng side ran out winners by 62 runs.

HOLMER GREEN

K Iqbal, c Adigantla, b Kedia 28 D Purkayasha, run out 6 E Harris, c Singh, b Breakspear 0 Joe Gumb, c Warren, b Breakspear 20 P Weerakoon, b Adigant;a 33 T Day, c Chib, b Breakspear 22 Jake Gumb, c Tyagi, b Kedia 18 R Wallace, c Acland-Hood, b Tyagi 0 D Little, c Acland-Hood, b Adigantla 16 J Salter, c Chib, b Adigantla 17 C Dippenaar, not out 2 Extras 6 — TOTAL 168

Best bowling: Breakspear 3-38, Adigantla 3-39.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, b Weerakoon 4 M Singh, lbw, b Salter 35 S Kashetty, lbw,b Salter 5 M Kedia, c Joe Gumb, b Dippenaar 9 A Tyagi, lbw, b Dippenaar 11 J Warren, st Wallac,e b Jake Gumb 3 R Singhal, lbw, b Jake Gumb 5 S Arrowsmith, st Wallace, b Jake Gumb 7 V Chib, st Wallace, b Jake Gumb 14 R Adigantla, b Iqbal 3 A Breakspear, not out 0 Extras 10 — TOTAL 106

Best bowling: Jake Gumb 4-27.