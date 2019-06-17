Gul and Haines mop up tail to secure home side victory

HURLEY went down to a five wicket defeat away at Premiership 1 league leaders KNOTTY GREEN last Saturday on a ground that slopes from north to south.

There had been much rain in the area over the 36 hours prior to the start, but the improving weather forecast led to the hope that the match would still be played.

Knotty Green captain Ross Kemp invited Hurley, who only had three players in their side from the previous week, to bat on a bright but windy day.

Kemp opened the bowling from the pavilion end, but after an expensive second over, pulled up in his fourth over with a side strain. Kelvin Baillie continued the fluent stroke-play of previous Saturdays, while Clive Williams found scoring more difficult and was adjudged lbw in the 10th over.

Williams’s departure brought in Shobab Riaz who took guard outside the crease, hitting the ball hard and mainly straight, and scoring about half of Hurley’s total.

Riaz was eventually caught in the deep on the leg side at the bottom of the hill. Riaz’s partner for the addition of 56 runs for the fourth wicket was captain Josh Cole. Ajmal Ali and Mike Cole were both out to tame catches close to the wicket.

Last out was Phil Ridgeway, who was caught at long on when close to running out of partners.

With tea arranged for 4pm, there was a rapid turnaround and time for Hurley to bowl eight overs. Riaz opened the bowling from the pavilion end and found the thin edge of Tom Mason in the fifth over.

Tea was taken with Knotty Green having scored 40. Riaz took the wicket of Ashish Patel in the first over after tea. Baillie caught Premal Patel off his own bowling, but not before the ball had been parried by Amir Iqbal.

From 61-3 Knotty Green advanced towards their target. Despite bowling well and taking a couple of catches, Hurley endured a frustrating evening with a couple of chances falling into open space and a couple of half-chances not being taken.

The home side found the necessary shots and once hit, the ball raced away to the boundary. Mike Widdowson scored a half-century relatively comfortably.

Hurley opted for a double bowling change for the start of the 16th over with Ridgeway replacing Baillie and Mo Basharat coming on for Riaz.

Widdowson fell to a catch by Arshad at long-on off the bowling of Basharat with the score on 96. Later, with 10 runs required to win, Jamie Barrett was given an opportunity and took a caught-and-bowled. Riaz replaced Ridgeway at the far end, and Knotty Green reached their target with plenty of overs in hand.

HURLEY

K Baillie, b Gandhi 20 C Williams, lbw, b Gandhi 2 S Riaz, c Blunden, b Shah 66 I Arshad, c Pandya, b Desai 1 J Cole, b Shah 4 P Ridgeway, c Kerai, b Gandhi 13 A Ali, c Blunden, b Patel 0 A Iqbal, b Patel 6 M basharat, c Widdowson, b Patel 0 J Barrett, not out 1 Extras 16 — TOTAL 129

Best bowling: P Patel 4-13, K Shah 2-38.

KNOTTY GREEN

A Patel, c & b Riaz 19 T Mason, c M Cole, b Riaz 5 M Widdowson, c Arshad, b Basharat 52 P Patel, c & b Baillie 9 D Pandya, c & b Barrett 21 C Gandhi, not out 16 C Blunden, not out 4 Extras 3 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 131

Best bowling: S Riaz 2-50.

FRIETH won their first Premiership 2 match of the season, beating hosts LITTLE MARLOW by five wickets.

A dominant bowling performance, led by Ashan Maqbool’s 5-15, restricted the hosts to 81 all out in the 31st over.

In response Frieth’s captain Abdul Karim opened the batting and guided his team to victory with a steady 39 not out, winning the match with a stylish six.

Elsewhere in the division HARPSDEN 2nds ran out winners in their home clash with BOURNE END.

For the first time ever captain Toby Stevens had selection issues on his hands with more than 22 players available for the same game.

After winning the toss Harpsden elected to field, and a strong bowling attack took their opportunities to skittle the Bourne End top order.

Two early wickets for E Iqbal and one for T Dawson put Harpsden firmly on top of the Bourne End side and reduced the visitors to 5-3.

Wickets continued to fall and the pressure was put on the Bourne End batting line up with them scoring just 53 off the first 20 at drinks as E Iqbal bowled well to give the hosts a stronghold on the game.

Wickets continued to fall but some resistance by the stiff Bourne End batting tail gave them something to cheer about. A slow but well-constructed innings by Kayani kept the away side in the game which allowed Umer the freedom to come in and hit the ball around the ground.

A breakthrough came from J Brown who tossed the ball up to lure the batsman in and a good catch was taken by M Stanley. S Gulfraz came into the attack with J Paice who worked well together, with the continuation of wickets falling. E Iqbal came back into the attack to clean up the tail and claim his five wicket-haul.

In reply Bourne End started strongly, opening the attack from Muhammad and Ghazi claiming the early wicket of O Brown, with continued pressure from the Harpsden batting line up started to re-build with well timed shots and good counter-attacking from D Verry and J Brown.

Eventually D Verry fell and a few overs later so did J Paice. The hosts did not let this get them down, with a strong innings from J Brown made Harpsden look on top before he was run out for 61.

This brought M Stanley and W Bevan to the crease and a strong partnership from the two put the game in the balance.

Relentless pressure from the bowling of Naseeb and Kayani was not enough as strong running between the wickets saw them relieve the pressure. Coming down to the last over Beven hit the ball for a timely boundary to give Harpsden victory.

BOURNE END

Sohail, b Dawson 0 Khawar, c Verry, b Paice 12 Umair, b Iqbal 1 Hamed, c Verry, b Iqbal 0 Shameem, c & b Iqbal 11 Ghazi, c Stanley, b Brown 7 Kayani, c Stevens, b Gulfraz 43 Adaian, lbw, b Gulfraz 5 Umer, b Iqbal 76 Zunbair, c Stanley, b Stevens 3 Bilal, not out 13 Extras 22 — TOTAL 193

Best bowling: E Iqbal 5-27.

HARPSDEN 2nds

O Brown, c & b Ghazi 9 D Verry, lbw, b Kayani 27 J Brown, run out 61 J Paice, c & b Kayani 10 M Stanley, not out 25 W Bevan, not out 36 Extras 27 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 195

HURLEY 2nds ran out winners by 34 runs in their home Division 2 clash with EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2nds.

On winning the toss the visitors invited Hurley to bat first. The hosts got off to a good start with partnerships of 32 between Abdul Jabbar and Yasir Gul and 56 between Gul and Mike Walton, helped by a plethora of extras.

At 87-1 after 21 overs the hosts were handily placed but the loss of Walton and Gul in quick succession precipitated a collapse to 104-5 in the next seven overs, with Aditya Kuchimanchi doing most of the damage. Ollie Brunstrom, Siraj Khan and Nigel Haines batted sensibly to ensure that Hurley batted out their full allocation of overs and posted a defendable score of 167-9.

The visitors’ reply started with skipper Stuart Fairhead and Joe Pollard facing Jabbar and Khan. The former struggled at first to find his line, resulting in a barrage of extras taking the score to 18 without loss after three overs.

The bowlers regained their control and when the first wicket fell to Khan, thanks to a catch at point by Yasir Gul in the sixth over, the score had reached 19.

The visitors soon found themselves in trouble at 42-4 with Jabbar, Khan and Ollie Brunstrom doing the damage. Steve Taylor then turned to his spinners and Liam Cole struck with his fourth delivery to bowl Andy McNab for a duck.

Mike Pollard joined his skipper and frustrated Hurley with a stand of 46 in 10 overs to drag the visitors back into the game. With Cole flighting the ball, Pollard went for his shots scoring a maximum and a boundary before holing out to Brunstrom at mid-off.

While Fairhead remained at the crease Emmbrook and Bearwood still had a good chance of victory, but the vital breakthrough was achieved by Hassan Gul, with a return catch to send the skipper back for a hard earned 43 runs.

With 60 runs still needed from 16 overs and three wickets in hand, the match was evenly poised. Kuchimanchi and Hunsdon kept the visitors’ hopes alive but Hurley were not to be denied with Gul and Haines picking up the last three wickets to give Hurley victory with six overs to spare.

HURLEY 2nds

A Jabbar, c Pollard, b Hundson 12 Y Gul, c Pollard, b Alborough 40 M Walton, c Hunsdon, b McNab 10 R Dad, b Kuchimanchi 17 S Taylor, b Kuchimanchi 6 H Gul, b Kuchimanchi 1 D Walton, b Alborough 0 O Brunstrom, b Marsden 17 N Haines, lbw, b Marsden 7 S Khan, not out 14 L Cole, not out 1 Extras 42 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 167

Best bowling: A Kuchimanchi 3-14, T Alborough 2-10, G Marsden 2-13.

EMMBROOK & BEARWOOD 2nds

S Fairhead, c & b Gul 43 J Pollard, c Gul, b Khan 2 A McNabb, b Jabbar 1 P Mhartre, lbw, b Jabbar 0 P Stephens, c Taylor, b Brunstrom 8 A McNab, b Cole 0 M Pollard, c Brunstrom, b Cole 23 A Kuchimanchi, b Haines 16 T Alborough, b Gul 2 P Hunsdon, not out 12 G Marsden, b Haines 1 Extras 25 — TOTAL 133

Best bowling: A Jabbar 2-6, N Haines 2-8, H Gul 2-34, L Cole 2-36.