Sheldon and Swart guide side to four-wicket victory

COVE maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 1 as they defeated visitors WARGRAVE by six wickets last Saturday.

The home side won the toss and put Wargrave into bat first where the villagers found scoring slow as they ended their allotted 50 overs on 165-9 with Malik top scoring with 47.

In reply Cove eased to 166-4 from 40.4 overs to seal the win.

KIDMORE END recorded their second Division 2A victory of the season as they beat MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY by four wickets at Gallowstree Common.

Despite the heavy rain the night before the covers had done their job and the wicket was remarkably hard, although water had softened the earth a little deeper, which meant the odd delivery would keep low.

Frost won the toss and elected to bowl after some initial uncertainty as to what was best. The decision seemed to be vindicated when Ashby took a catch in the gulley off the bowling of Walker just two balls into the innings.

Walker and Healy then endeavoured to bowl accurately in-spite of the extremely strong wind that was making the ball very hard to control. Healy took the second wicket with the score on 31 with a catch by Frost from a mis-timed pull shot.

Moudgil and Grey then set about rebuilding the innings and together they developed the biggest partnership of the innings adding 64 runs. It took experienced spinner Crawford to fox him as he trapped Moudgil lbw for 25. Crawford bowled with great control into a gusting wind that blew the umpire's hats off on more than one occasion.

Crawford bowled his allotted spell for 35 runs and was the most economical bowler of the day to complete 10 overs. Frost came on for walker and picked up one wicket, but it was Guy Ashby's sharp turn that resulted in 3-18 as he bamboozled the lower middle order; he was assisted by two good catches by Burningham at slip.

Abid Ul Wahab bowled with cunning and batsmen found him difficult to cope with as keeper Leonard took a sharp leg side stumping off of him to assist his team mate.

Maidenhead and Bray went from 108-3 to 183 all out the last four wickets falling for just 20 runs. This happened due to patient bowling from Kidmore End as the collective unit of six bowlers all contributed.

In reply Kidmore openers Frost and Leach struggled when the ball was pitched up as the it jagged sharply off the seam in both directions. However, in-between these good balls were some wide deliveries as the first over lasted 15 balls,

The top three were all dismissed by the 13th over, and even though Frost (11), Ashby (10) and Leach (3) had not scored many they had softened the ball, additionally they had got the score to 48 due to the number of extras.

There was then a mini collapse, Burningham and Ul Wahab fell quickly and although Leonard scored a quick 27 before playing a false shot, Kidmore lost three wickets for 17 runs. This crisis, 65-5, was averted by the pairing of Swart and Tom Sheldon. Together they batted patiently and calmly, mixing attack with defense; selecting their shots prudently. They put on 93 runs with Tom Sheldon scoring 50 not out and Swart 36. This partnership won the game for Kidmore End.

HENLEY 2nds moved up to third place in Division 2B thanks to a 188 run win against FINCHAMSPTEAD 2nds at the Brakspear Ground.

Henley won the toss and elected to bat and despite some early swing and disciplined bowling from Finchampstead’s openers to leave Henley 35-2, newly-promoted opener Harry Jordan (96) batted with a clinical combination of patience and belligerence, duly assisted by important contributions from Nathan Hopkins (48), Prakash Gurung (41) and Cameron Jacobsen (29) to push the home side towards a competitive total on a good pitch. Simon Wheeler then hit two fours and a six in the final over, and with Finchampstead having been penalised 12 runs for a slow over rate, Henley’s score of 296-8 looked imposing.

Things didn’t improve much for Finchampstead in their reply, as Wheeler swooped to effect an early run-out, before getting in on the act with the ball, ably supported by an economical spell from the evergreen Sean Taylor (1-31).

Jordan got in on the act with the ball as well, picking up two wickets, while Cameron Jacobsen finished with impressive figures of 4-10.

Tom Jordan then got the final wicket to wrap up a convincing victory for Henley.

WARGRAVE 2nds were knocked off the top spot in Division 4A as they crashed to a 120 run defeat at home to WOKINGHAM 3rds.

Batting first the visitors put on 295-5 while in reply Wargrave ended their innings on 175-7.

In Division 5B HENLEY 3rds ran out 73 run winners at SLOUGH 4ths.

The visitors won the toss and, electing to bat, got off to a slow start against tight bowling on a wicket with variable bounce. Pattinson and debutant Sophie Day stuck to their task well, before the fall of a few quick wickets brought Lubbock and Johnson to the crease. Both increased the scoring rate but each fell in the 20s, leaving Henley 110-7. A quickfire 28 from Hunter Greyling at the end of the innings allowed Henley to reach 157 all out.

In response Slough wickets tumbled from the start, with opening bowlers Harris-White and Greyling bowling with skill to control the swinging new ball.

Both bowled their full quota of 10 overs, with Harris-White taking 5-22 and Greyling taking 4-46. Slough finished on 84 all out.

In Division 7A, KIDMORE END 2nds went down to a five wicket defeat at high-flying WARGRAVE 2nds in a low scoring match.

Kidmore End lost the toss and were asked to bat first, as experienced pair Chris Pigden and Mark New weathered the early onslaught from Wargrave’s opening bowlers Freddy Lanch and Jack Rimmer with their opening partnership realizing 38 runs before Pigden was dismissed for 18 in the 16th over. Tom Bodeker then joined New and a further 11 runs were added before Bodeker was caught at point off left arm spinner Alex Hands.

Umer Farooqi opened his account with a six over square leg but with the score on 65 New was caught and bowled by Hands for 20 and thereafter the Kidmore batsmen didn’t show the necessary application in playing on a pitch which was slowly drying out and providing plenty of assistance for the bowlers as no other player apart from Farooqi managed to get into double figures as Emily Walker with 3-31 and Tom Greatwood with 4-3 ripped apart the remaining visiting batsmen as they were all out for 89 in the 39th over.

Wargrave’s reply started brightly as the Kidmore bowlers didn’t find as much assistance from the pitch as the home side’s bowlers did and with the score on 23 Azhar Udeen got the initial breakthrough, bowling Scott Bowers for 18. Tom Wilkinson then dismissed Ken Clark lbw for 1 as Wargrave found themselves 26-2.

Umer Farooqi was introduced into the attack and he got a wicket in his second over clean bowling Chris Hattey with the score on 46. Nathan Ruegg, courtesy of a well taken catch at mid wicket by Azhar Udeen, picked up the next Wargrave wicket with the score on 53 and Farooqi then gained a second wicket with the score on 66. Thereafter Wargrave added a further 24 runs taking them to victory in the 24th over as opener Andrew Hattey carried his bat for 28 and Freddie Lanch hit some lusty blows to finish on 15 not out.

KIDMORE END 3rds went down by 166 runs at the hands of DATCHET 4ths at Home Park, Windsor, in their Diivsion 9A clash.

Kidmore won the toss and put the home side into bat as they looked to exploit the pitch conditions which had been affected by the previous days rain.

The visitors struggled with their line and length at times as Harry Asmie scored 126 in the Datchet total of 232-8 from their 40 overs with Alex Berry taking 3-55 from his allocated overs.

In reply Kidmore’s batsmen had no answer to veteran Peter Brant whose medium pace seamers saw him rip the heart out of the visiting batting line up taking 6-24 as Kidmore were all out for 66 in the 19th over with Stefan Gordon the only Kidmore batsman to offer any resistance in making 32.