Skipper hits maximum as side makes progress

HENLEY beat Middlesex League side STANMORE in an exciting game in Round 3 of the Royal London Club Championship on Sunday.

Winning the toss, home side Stanmore elected to bat and were restricted to 213-8 in their 40 overs thanks to a good all-round bowling effort and diligent fielding.

Rain then intervened reducing the target to 195 in 33 overs. Shrugging off the early loss of Thomas, Harry Jordan and Matt Dalrymple put on 52 for the second wicket.

After the loss of Dalrymple (36) for the third wicket, skipper Michael Roberts was joined by Nathan Hopkins for a fourth wicket stand of 98, Hopkins contributing a fine 50. Roberts and Tom Nugent (17 not out) saw Henley home with 11 balls to spare, Roberts (64 not out ) closing out the game with a six over long off.

Particularly satisfying for Henley was the fact that the side comprised mainly second and third team players and youngsters whilst Stanmore fielded eight first team regulars.

Henley’s full line-up was Charlie Thomas, Harry Jordan, Matt Dalrymple, Michael Roberts, Nathan Hopkins, Tom Nugent, Rhodri Lewis, Cameron Jacobsen, Adam Lubbock, Paul McCraw and Matt Donovan.

Henley play Ealing at home in the next round in a fortnight’s time.