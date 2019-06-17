Monday, 17 June 2019

Vines stars with the bat as villagers halt leaders

HEAVY rain on Friday led to a couple of matches in the Berkshire League being cancelled. One of these fixtures included Woodcote’s Premier Division clash at home to Ibis Mapledurham due to a waterlogged outfield.

Matt Vines starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds became the first side to stop Division 1 leaders SANDHURST from victory, the hosts claiming a losing draw following an entertaining encounter.

Peppard Stoke Row skipper Rob Dyer (2-42) made a couple of early breakthroughs, and with Usman Asif proving highly economical in taking 1-10 from nine overs, the hosts had a foothold in the game.

The Camels rallied through Dan Skinner (93), however, and it was only a fine spell from Vines (3-30) which helped restrict them to 232-8 from their 45 overs.

Asif (56) gave Peppard Stoke Row a fine start, but a middle-order wobble left them reeling until Vines (82 not out from 78 balls) steered his side to safety on 204-7.

In Division 2 CHECKENDON 2nds drew their match away at WELFORD PARK 2nds. Batting first the visitors put on 199-9 from their 45 overs with number seven batsman Sathia Jobe top scoring with 66.

In reply Welford Park ended their innings on 195-7 with Sujit Mohite returning bowling figures of 3-47 for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the division PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds suffered a day to forget, going down to a 126-run defeat at MORTIMER WEST END 2nds.

Things had begun well for the visitors, with the in-form Ruaridh Scott (3-22) making early inroads into the Mortimer West End batting line-up.

However, a superb innings by Mike Cook (98) redressed the balance of the contest, and despite young Australian leg spinner Grace Jones taking 3-48, the hosts were able to recover to 202 all out.

The Peppard Stoke Row reply never got going after Matt Morris (3-17) knocked over the top three, and things went from bad to worse as the middle and lower orders succumbed to Manish Garg’s stunning 6-5, visiting skipper Matt Kimber left stranded on 13 not out.

